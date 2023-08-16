Greg Anderson: Where is Barry Bonds’ Ex-Trainer Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Untold: Hall of Shame’ exploring the Bay Area Laboratory Co-Operative-involved sports doping case that baffled the nation in the 2000s, we get a documentary unlike any other. After all, it involves not only archival footage but also exclusive interviewers to really shine a light upon almost everyone implicated in the matter, along with their motives behind the steroid use. Amongst those to thus be named here is actually professional baseball athlete Barry Bonds’ trainer Greg Anderson — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, here’s what we know.

Who is Greg Anderson?

Although reportedly born in California in February 1966, Greg unfortunately did not have a comfortable, happy, or vibrant childhood owing to the fact he lost his father at the tender age of 10. However, the truth is he did find a different sort of joy shortly after in the sport of baseball, which is how he came across Barry while they were in middle school and it sparked a lifelong friendship. But alas, it soon became evident only the latter had what it took to turn pro, inadvertently resulting in the former beginning an “obsession” with weight-lifting/gymming once he was in college.