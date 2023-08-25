Greg Kelly: Where is Nissan’s Ex-HR Head Now?

With Apple TV+’s ‘Wanted: The Escape Of Carlos Ghosn’ delving into the genuinely confounding tale of this titular automotive industry executive, we get a documentary series unlike any other. After all, it explores not just his ruthless climb to the top of the corporate ladder but also his shocking arrest following four decades of hard work to really underscore the accusations against him. Amongst those to thus feature in this original to help move the narrative along was actually Greg Kelly — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the crucial details for you.

Who is Greg Kelly?

It was reportedly back in 1988 when Greg was hired by multinational vehicle manufacturer Nissan as an attorney for their Smyrna plant, only for him to quickly build an internal name for himself. The truth is this Tennessee native holds a Bachelor’s in Public Administration from Augustana College (1978), plus he’s a Loyola University Law graduate (1981), making him perfect for the firm. That’s because he understood both the legalities as well as the business side of things, gradually enabling him to evolve into a human resource executive too — a department spanning the US.

However, it wasn’t until 2008 when Greg’s world really turned upside down with his job taking him to Japan, where he soon expanded his wings to become HR Director and Senior Vice President. Then, in June 2012, he was appointed to be on the company’s board as its first American member, all the while working closely with double CEO-Chairman Carlos Ghosn as his right-hand man. In fact, according to many reports, he was the one often maintaining direct communication with this Lebanese businessman whenever he was in France handling Renault automotive’s operations.

Therefore, it was Greg who’d also purportedly structured a deferred payment plan for Carlos following the 2008 financial crisis wherein a part of his compensation would remain unreported. We say structured because nobody had actually signed off on this plan despite reports suggesting the unreported funds totaled around $80 million at the time of their arrest years later in 2018. The former later claimed he’d acted on advice from a few external law enterprises as well as the Financial Services Agency upon orders from his boss alone, but it was still a securities law violation.