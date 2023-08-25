Michael Taylor: Where is the Ex-US Green Beret Now?

As a James Jones-directed documentary series living up to its title in every way imaginable, Apple TV+’s ‘Wanted: The Escape Of Carlos Ghosn’ can only be described as utterly intriguing. That’s because it comprises not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really underscore the verity behind the rise and fall of this titular former automotive industry executive. So amongst those to thus extensively feature in this original to help navigate the same was none other than Michael Taylor — and if you wish to learn more about him, here’s what we know.

Who is Michael Taylor?

If there’s one thing nobody can deny, it’s that Michael is a man of many hats, with the most significant being he was a US Forces Green Beret member until his honorable discharge in 1983. From what we can tell, this Ayer, Massachusetts, native then moved on to work in the private securities sector, where he was often called upon to extract individuals from high-risk situations. It hence comes as no surprise he was later hired by the federal authorities for some undercover work as well, only to ultimately evolve into a head football coach at Lawrence Academy in Groton.