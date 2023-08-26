Peter Taylor: Where is Michael Taylor’s Son Now?

With Apple TV+’s ‘Wanted: The Escape Of Carlos Ghosn’ carefully profiling the relentless rise and shocking fall of this titular automotive CEO turned fugitive, we get a docuseries unlike any other. After all, it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the many international financial accusations against this once-famed business executive. Amongst those to thus feature in this four-part original to help move the narrative along was actually Peter Taylor — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Peter Taylor?

Born in the early 1990s to a local Lebanese mother and a US Special Forces Green Beret American father, Peter has reportedly always had his feet in two culturally significant yet diverse worlds. However, not much regarding his upbringing, early years, or education is known as of writing, considering he has seemingly always preferred to keep his personal life well away from the limelight. Though his world did turn upside down once his father, Michael Taylor, decided to help fellow ambitious Lebesnse Carlos Ghosn flee Japan following some criminal charges against him.

“In terms of when I decided to play a role [in Carlos’ escape], if you want to call it that,” Peter candidly expressed in the original production. “…Ghosn was not allowed contact with his wife in Lebanon, so I had offered to just kind of bring him like a care package. I brought him DVDs, some Lebanese food, sweets, and some of his clothes, etc. We spent a few days in Tokyo together because, obviously, it’s not a short trip.” The youngster then added, “But I also knew my father wasn’t able to communicate with Ghosn directly, so I was one of the people that was in contact with him.”