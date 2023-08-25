Carole Ghosn: Where is Carlos Ghosn’s Wife Now?

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way imaginable, Apple TV+’s ‘Wanted: The Escape Of Carlos Ghosn’ can only be described as equal parts baffling as well as intriguing. That’s because it carefully incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the rise and fall of none other than the titular automotive CEO turned fugitive. Amongst those to thus feature in this original to help navigate the same was actually his wife, Carole Nahas Ghosn —so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Carole Ghosn?

Although born in 1966 into a relatively comfortable home in Beirut, Lebanon, Carole primarily grew up in the United States since her family had soon decided to relocate for better opportunities. It hence comes as no surprise she reportedly made the most of it by exceeding in her education before ultimately building a rather influential yet discreet name for herself in the fashion industry. In fact, from what we can tell, this biological mother of three (from her first marriage) once had a successful company trading in luxury kaftans, only for everything to turn around by the mid-2010s.

We specify this period as Carole had come across fellow divorcee and Lebanese business executive Carlos during it at a gala in New York City, just for them to quickly fall head over heels in love. “I was on a high [once we met] because he was super charming and super charismatic,” she sincerely expressed in the production. “I mean, when he walks into a room, you feel how powerful he is in his character and in his intelligence – – when he walks into a room, everyone looks at him… I guess this was when the spark happened between us, and we started seeing each other.”

On the other hand, then-CEO Carlos candidly stated he was utterly “magnetized by [Carole]. I liked her instantly. [She’s a] very joyful person, very spontaneous, very pretty. So, for me, it was ‘Wow!'” Thus, of course, the duo unabashedly tied the knot in May 2016, only for one of their first ensuing public appearances to be at the Palace of Versailles near Paris for a party he threw on her 50th birthday to allegedly celebrate 20 years of the Reneault-Nissan alliance. Nevertheless, while it’s true the former entrepreneur does enjoy the finer things in life, she vehemently maintains she had no hand in changing her husband or his lifestyle in any way, shape, or form.

Carole actually said in the four-part show that “people criticize me, ‘since he met her, he has changed; he has become more superficial.’ But maybe it was the phase of his life or maybe because when you are happy and you are in love, you want to do fun things… It’s not all about business.” She then proved these netizens wrong by not just standing by her husband following his November 2018 arrest in Japan on suspect financial crimes but also publicly fighting for his release. She gave interviews, contacted human rights lawyers, and even looked up certain aspects of law to ascertain Carlos was essentially being held hostage in solitary in hopes of a confession.

So yes, it was partly Carole’s efforts that helped her husband get bail into a local Tokyo “restricted home” after over 100 days, but then he was re-arrested in April 2019 on additional counts. This time, though, when Carlos was granted bail on April 25, it was under the stipulation he would have no internet access as well as no contact with his wife — one of the strangest bail conditions of all time. That’s why this former executive eventually decided to escape upon the alleged suggestion of Michael Taylor; he claimed he wouldn’t get a fair trial in Japan, plus he wanted to be beside his family — as a result, they made a plan to flee to Lebanon, right by Carole.

Where is Carole Ghosn Now?

“They said ‘no phone calls, no letters. If you communicate, Carlos goes back to jail’,” Carole stated in the documentary series, referring to the bewildering bail requirements. “They realized how much we depended on each other. They figured out he got a lot of strength from me. So they wanted to break him through me.” It’s also imperative to note that while many believe she was the mastermind behind his escape, she actually believes she would’ve never suggested he do such a thing as the risk was too great; if he was caught, it was prison forever. Yet, the surprise she got upon seeing him on the morning of December 30, 2019, was admittedly the best moment of her life.

Since then, from what we can tell, Carole has continued to support her husband to the best of her abilities, which includes residing with him in Beirut, Lebanon, for the foreseeable future. His passport is reportedly still in Japanese custody, plus there’s an Interpol red notice for his arrest, meaning he wouldn’t be safe if he were to step outside his homeland, so his wife is sacrificing a lot for him.

However, we should mention Carole herself is currently facing an arrest warrant against her, issued by Japan on January 7, 2020, on suspicion of false testimony during a court hearing in April 2019. But thankfully, as there is no extradition agreement between Lebanon and Japan, this reported Beauty Yachts’ President — a company apparently used by Carlos to illegally divert money — is currently able to lead a relatively ordinary life alongside her once-thriving partner in their homeland.

