Greg Laurie Net Worth: How Rich is the Pastor?

Based on a true story, ‘Jesus Revolution’ is a Christian drama film set in the late 60s and focuses on the cultural and religious movement that started in Southern California. It follows real-life figures like Lonnie Frisbee and Chuck Smith, who catalyzed the movement that took the country and the world by storm, leading to a resurgence of the youth’s interest in Christianity and Jesus. The movement, featured on the cover of TIME magazine, was pushed further by Greg Laurie, who became a part of it at a young age.

In the movie, we see a young Greg finding a home and a family in the movement and eventually carving a place for himself as a pastor who leads his own church in the end. In real life, Greg Laurie has continued on that path. If you are wondering how much he makes and his net worth, here’s all you need to know about him.

How Does Greg Laurie Make His Money?

Greg Laurie serves as the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California. He got the opportunity to develop the church and its following a few years into the Jesus movement. It started with a handful of people but now has reached over 15,000 people. It is one of America’s largest and most influential churches and shows how far the pastor has come since the early days. Apart from the church, Laurie is also on the board of directors of non-profit organizations like the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse.

While Laurie has been with the Calgary Chapel for a long time, he makes most of his money from other pursuits. Over the years, he has authored and co-authored a total of 70 books, which include titles like ‘Wrestling with God,’ the Gold Medallion Book Award-winning ‘The Upside-Down Church,’ and ‘Every Day with Jesus.’ He hosts a podcast called ‘A New Beginning,’ in which he gives sermons and relates the word of the Bible to the problems and their solutions in today’s world. He also appears on news channels like ABC World News Tonight, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, and the Trinity Broadcasting Network, and has hosted TV shows like ‘Knowing God with Greg Laurie.’

In 1990, Laurie founded a “large-scale evangelistic outreach project” called Harvest Crusades, which hosts public events worldwide. Laurie often features as a speaker in these events, which have been attended by millions of people around the world. He has also amassed a substantial social media following with over 300k followers on Instagram and over 400k subscribers on YouTube. In 2020, Laurie turned to cinema to tell stories that impact people. He has produced or written several films.

What is Greg Laurie’s Net Worth?

Greg Laurie has dedicated his life to spreading the word of God and has kept up with the evolving mediums of media to accomplish that task. From television to podcasts to books to social media to movies, he has stayed in touch with everything that appeals to the young generation. All of this has turned into a lucrative venture. Let’s see how it adds up to his wealth.

With over 70s books under his belt, an established personality like Laurie, who has a huge following, is expected to get generous deals with the publishers. The books are also a source of royalties. Similarly, podcasts, TV shows, and other media appearances would get Laurie a more than decent amount. He is also a public speaker and charges between 20k to 30k for each event. In addition to this, he has also started working on movies. His first venture, ‘A Rush of Hope,’ was released in 2020 and was reportedly viewed by over two million people on its opening weekend.

‘Jesus Revolution,’ based on the book co-authored by Laurie and acquired by Netflix for distribution, was also received well by the audience. As a producer and writer, or simply an author whose books become the basis for the movie, it is a pretty profitable venture for Laurie. Considering all this, we estimate Pastor Greg Laurie has a net worth of at least $15 million.

