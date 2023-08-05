Where are Greg and Cathe Laurie Now?

Based on the true story of the religious movement in the late 60s, ‘Jesus Revolution’ follows a group of people who are brought together by their faith and desire to do something good in the world. It begins with Lonnie Frisbee and Chuck Smith joining forces to bring the hippies to Jesus’ side and start the revolution that took the country and the world by storm. Between this, we also meet two young people, Greg and Cathe, who are drawn to the movement in their quest to seek answers and a higher purpose. Walking the same path, Cathe and Greg fall in love. The sailing is not always smooth, but they persevere and survive every challenge together. Their love story is one of the highlights of the movie, and you might be curious about where they are now. Here’s everything you need to know about Cathe and Greg Laurie.

Where are Cathe and Greg Laurie Today?

Cathe and Greg Laurie live in Newport Beach, California. They got married in 1974 and have two sons— Christopher and Jonathan, and five grandchildren. Christopher passed away in 2008 due to a car accident. The movie, ‘Jesus Revolution,’ is based on the book co-authored by Greg. He believes that the timing of the film is incredible.

“I believe God’s hand has been on it from the beginning. As we look at the despondency among [today’s] young people, as revealed recently by a CDC report, where one out of every three teenage girls contemplate suicide, to an outbreak of prayer and repentance on the campus of Asbury College [in Kentucky], you see, here’s the problem, here’s the solution — and so the timing does seem remarkable,” he said.

While the film takes artistic license in some places, it remains faithful to the true story of the revolution for the most part. At the end of it, Chuck Smith tells Greg that he can start a new church. In real life, Greg dedicated himself to this opportunity to do the Lord’s work at the church that was named Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California. Currently, he serves as its senior pastor. He is also on the board of directors of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Greg did not pursue his formal education beyond high school but has honorary doctorates from Biola University and Azusa Pacific University. He has authored several award-winning books. They include titles like ‘The Upside-Down Church,’ ‘Every Day with Jesus,’ ‘Wrestling With God,’ and ‘Losers and Winners, Saints and Sinners: How to Finish Strong in the Spiritual Race.’ He has hosted a TV program called ‘Knowing God with Greg Laurie,’ and a podcast called ‘A New Beginning,’ where he talks about how the teachings of the Bible fit into our lives in the modern world. Apart from this, he has appeared on news channels like CNN and Fox News and is also a regular on the Trinity Broadcasting Network.

In 1990, Greg founded Harvest Crusades, “a large-scale evangelistic outreach project,” which has been attended by over three million people in different events held worldwide. Through his work, Laurie hopes to give the same support and help bring about the awakening that happened back in the late 60s and early 70s. He believes that the world is due for another similar movement. “It seems there’s a direct parallel between the late 60s, early 70s, and today in so many ways. You do have a young generation that really seems to be searching like I’ve not seen since my generation during my (our) youth. There’s desperation in the air. It’s time for another spiritual awakening,” he said.

Working alongside her husband, Cathe Laurie has also dedicated her life to the faith. She is the founder and director of the women’s ministry at Harvest Christian Fellowship, called Virtue. Through it, she hopes to “encourage women of all ages and stages of life to discover their value in the love of our Heavenly Father who created us to be unique and uniquely.” Cathe teaches Bible and writes a devotional blog. She has also authored a book called ‘As I See It’ and hosts ‘The Virtue Podcast with Cathe Laurie.’ She also serves as prayer chairman for Harvest America and FERVENT Virtue Women’s prayer ministry.

While she is not working to spread the word of God, she likes to spend time with her grandchildren. Having dedicated her entire life to the calling, Cathe is in no mood to slow down anytime soon. She said: “I feel like I just want to do what God wants me to do until He says, we’re going home now; we’re done.”

