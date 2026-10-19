Have Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman Left Grey Sloan? Did Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver Leave Grey’s Anatomy?

Created by Shonda Rhimes, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ returns once again with a new set of characters jumping into a chaotic cycle at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The final episode of the previous season depicts an emergency situation where Owen’s life is endangered. Though he survives, the incident ends up playing a major role in his and Teddy’s relationship as they come to realize that what matters most is that they have each other. Following this, both of them decide to take the major step to move to Paris with their children. As such, the Season 23 premiere sees a vacuum where they were, compelling the story to shape around their absence. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Owen and Teddy Have Begun a New Chapter in Their Lives, in Paris

Amongst the biggest surprises in the Season 22 finale of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is Dr. Owen Hunt and Dr. Teddy Altman’s decision to bid Seattle goodbye and move to Paris. The premiere of season 23, then, effectively confirms their decision, bringing an end to the on-screen journey of one of the oldest couples in the show. While they eventually come to define Grey Sloan Memorial’s surgical prowess, the reason for the duo’s move is rather complicated. It’s not just the fact that Teddy is being invited to run a surgical innovation incubator in France, but what it really means for her and Owen. While the two of them spend the entire season going back and forth about the nature of their relationship, it takes a tragedy for things to become clear.

After the bridge collapse leaves Owen narrowly escaping without harm, he returns to Grey Sloan, and really to Teddy, with an entirely new perspective. The crisis forces both of them to confront what they actually want from the next stage of their lives. Despite all the bumps that have come along the way, both realize that the only times they feel truly fulfilled are when they are with each other, patiently working out their problems rather than trying to run away from them. However, for this to really work, both characters have to take a leap of faith they normally might have second thoughts about, and this is where the move to Paris comes in. The fact that we don’t see the two of them whatsoever in the season 23 opening episode suggests that the leap of faith was a success.

Actor Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver Have Left the Show After More Than a Decade

With Dr. Owen Hunt and Dr. Teddy Altman leaving Grey Sloan Memorial, and Seattle at large, by the end of season 22, actors Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver appear to have bid ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ goodbye, at least for now. And though Kevin will continue to direct the show, he has stated that the season 22 finale was the last episode as Owen on the set. Both actors have been a formative part of the show since its early seasons, and it would take a considerable time to get used to their absence moving forward. Their farewells to the show and to each other included reminiscences of their time with other co-stars and fondness for their characters.

Expressing her admiration for Kevin, Kim shared that, “It was such a joy to act by your side for all these years. I learned from you and was inspired by you constantly. Your friendship and support mean the world to me.” As the duo finished more than a decade on the show, opportunities await them. Kevin looks forward to Ferryman Films, which is developing projects, including a detective series he hopes to star in. “It feels like I’ve told as many stories as I can tell with this character, and it’s time to spread my wings,” he said, describing his exit as a chance to build something new. Yet he is not cutting ties with the show, calling it his “family and spiritual home” and saying he would “100 percent come back” to direct when available.

For Kim, leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is certainly the closing of a chapter, but she has spoken about the experience with gratitude. “Playing Dr. Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart,” she wrote in her farewell statement, calling the role a “true gift” and thanking the entire creative team for making this such an important part of her acting journey. Kim also credited Debbie Allen, who essays Dr. Catherine Fox, with encouraging her to direct, an opportunity she hopes to pursue further. That said, showrunner Meg Marinis has left the possibility of Kim returning open, describing both her and Kevin’s exits as “never truly a goodbye.” Thus, while the characters’ story may have come to a close for now, there is always room for more.

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