Guerdy and Russell Abraira: RHOM Couple is Still Together

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ follows the lives of a group of wealthy and glamorous women living in the Miami area and provides an inside look into their personal lives, social circles, and interactions with one another. The cast members change throughout the series and in the fourth season, Guerdy Abraira and her husband Russell Abraira made their debut on the series, instantly catching the attention of viewers with their glamor, success, and commitment to build a life together. You might be curious about the current status of their relationship and whether they have stayed together over the years.

Guerdy and Russell Abraira are High School Sweethearts

Guerdy and Russell were initially introduced in the series, showcasing Guerdy’s career as a celebrity event planner and Russell’s role as a firefighter, holding the position of a chief. Interestingly, their love story wasn’t a classic case of love at first sight. They first crossed paths during their sophomore year, at a time when Guerdy was dating someone else. Their connection began to unfold when they both participated in sports. Guerdy was actively involved in volleyball, while Russell played basketball. It was their shared passion for sports that led to their initial introduction, as a coach invited Russell to join the volleyball team, where they started building a connection.

Russell admitted that he was immediately struck by Guerdy’s beauty, but he kept his feelings to himself initially, as she was in a relationship with someone else. It was only after Guerdy parted ways with her then-boyfriend that the two of them began to strike up conversations. In the beginning, Guerdy found Russell rather rude, as he never seemed to reply whenever she greeted him. Russell, however, offered a different perspective, explaining that he was a soft-spoken individual, and his responses had simply gone unheard. Guerdy disclosed that she had decided to give Russell three strikes to acknowledge her greetings, and by the time she reached strike three without any response, she was baffled and chose to confront him about it. Knowing how Guerdy felt about his seeming lack of acknowledgment, Russell greeted her with an enthusiastic “Hey Guerdy” and hugged her.

The couple mentioned that from that point on, they became inseparable. They attended college together, and after six years of dating, Russell decided to take their relationship to the next level. During a romantic nighttime beach stroll, he dropped to one knee and asked Guerdy to marry him. She joyfully accepted, and they exchanged their vows on November 16, 2002, at St. Bernard de Clairvaux Monastery in North Miami Beach. With Guerdy’s experience in planning weddings, she meticulously arranged her wedding just the way she envisioned it.

Reminiscing about the day, Russel said, “I’m not that much of an emotional person. But when I saw her walking down the aisle, I started to cry. Tears were coming and it really surprised me. I didn’t think I was going to do that.” Russell’s initially reserved and shy demeanor, despite his camera-friendly appearance, raised some doubts about the strength of their bond. Nevertheless, they quickly put these rumors to rest by openly addressing their deep love for each other. During an interview, Guerdy expressed that her world still lights up when her husband enters the room, and she continues to find him incredibly attractive. Russell, too, emphasized the success of their relationship, citing their differences as a key factor. He considers himself fortunate to have found an amazing woman who has become a great wife and an even more extraordinary mother.

Guerdy and Russell Abraira Have Two Sons Together

As expected, Guerdy and Russell’s love story has stood the test of time. They continue to share their lives and have built a beautiful family. Their two sons, Liam, 9, and Miles, 14, are growing up under their loving care in the luxurious setting of their Miami home. While Russell might not be very active on social media, he frequently appears on Guerdy’s profiles, showcasing their life together and their mutual happiness. Guerdy’s career in event planning and management remains a central focus, and she has also expanded her horizons into the world of design.

In March 2023, Guerdy revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Her journey from the initial fear and uncertainty to taking charge of the situation, even shaving her head, has been nothing short of inspirational. Guerdy has successfully triumphed over cancer and is currently completing her radiation treatment. Her battle against cancer was documented for the sixth season of ‘Real Housewives of Miami,’ and she has chosen to be open and honest about her experience to provide strength and support to other women facing similar challenges. With Russell and her children by her side, Guerdy has emerged from this ordeal more self-aware and stronger than ever.

Read More: Why Did Lea Black Leave The Real Housewives of Miami?