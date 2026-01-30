Guillaume Cizeron’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Ice Dancer?

Although professional ice dancer Guillaume Cizeron had officially announced his retirement after a year-long break in December 2024, he came back within a few months with a new partner. He candidly asserted in Netflix’s ‘Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing’ that he missed the adrenaline rush, the competitive spirit, and the satisfaction of the craft, so he knew he was far from done. Even fans from across the globe were delighted by the news, considering he not only specializes in commentary, lyrical, and modern pieces, but is also one of the best in the business as of writing.

How Did Guillaume Cizeron Earn His Money?

As the son of the President of the Auvergne Clermont Danse sur Glace skating club, French native Guillaume Cizeron was reportedly just a young boy when he developed an interest in the sport too. He has thus been dancing and skating on ice since he was a child, leading him to partner up with Gabriella Papadakis when they were merely 9 or 10 years old at her mother’s/their coach’s behest. The duo spent the ensuing five years gelling together and honing their skills by competing at a juvenile level before making their junior debut in the 2009-2010 season with utmost confidence.

Guillaume and Gabriella’s initial year wasn’t very impressive as they placed #15 at the US Grand Prix and #22 at the World Championship, but they truly turned things around in their sophomore season. They placed #4 at the 2010 French Grand Prix and earned a bronze medal at the Austrian Grand Prix, before closing out with a #12 placement at the 2011 World Championship in South Korea. The 2011-2012 season was simply consistent for them as they placed #5 in every competition they participated in, including the Polish Grand Prix, Estonian Grand Prix, as well as the World Championship.

Guillaume and Gabriella’s final year as juniors, though, was very different since they were able to not only prove their mettle but also set the tone for what they would become in the seniors category. The duo secured gold at the French Grand Prix and the Austrian Grand Prix before winning silver at the Grand Prix Final in Sochi, Russia, the NRW Trophy, and later the 2012 World Championship. They even earned gold at the Trophy of Lyon prior to making their senior debut in the 2013-2014 season, which they kick-started with a complete bang as gold recipients at the International Cup of Nice.

Guillaume and Gabriella subsequently placed #5 at the Trophée Éric Bompard, #7 at the Rostelecom Cup, #2 at the French Championship, #13th at the World Championship, and #15 at the European Championship. Then, from the 2014-2015 season until the end of their partnership in the 2021-2022 season, it appears as if all they did was win, represent their homeland at the Winter Olympic Games, and later, win some more. In fact, they are the 2017 and 2019 Grand Prix Final Champions, 5-time World Champions (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2022), 5-time consecutive European Champions (2015–2019), 7-time French national Champion (2015-2020 and 2022), and over 15 Grand Prix medalists with 1 bronze, 2 silver, as well as 12 golds.

Guillaume and Gabriella are the 2022 Winter Olympic Games Champions and have broken or set a total of 28 world records ever since ice dancing became a recognized category. According to records, they were the first team to break the 90-point barrier in rhythm dance, the 120-point barrier as well as the 130-point barrier in free dance, and the 200-point, 210-point, and 220-point barriers in the combined total score. To this day, they remain the proud holders of the world records for total rhythm dance, free dance, and combined final points, with their highest score ever being 229.82 at the 2022 World Championship. But alas, their partnership ended after their sole Olympic win, nearly 2 decades later. Guillaume only returned to the sport in March 2025, this time with long-time friend Laurence Fournier Beaudry as his new partner.



Guillaume Cizeron’s Net Worth

With Guillaume Cizeron having been ice dancing since childhood and rising through the ranks until he became the best of the best, we are happy to report that it appears as if he is well compensated for his craft. As per records, skaters at the highest level reportedly make $50,000 per day at international competitions and get to walk away with a significant purse if they land on the podium. The precise amount of the latter differs from event to event, but it is believed that the French government awarded him a €65,000 bonus following his 2022 Olympic win. Furthermore, since his experience, skills, as well as trajectory make it clear how significant he is to the sport, it’s likely he has also long been under a 7-figure contract. Taking all these factors into account, along with his potential assets, investments, returns, expenses, public standing, and sponsorships, we estimate his net worth to be $8 million as of writing.