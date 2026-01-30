Laurence Fournier Beaudry’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Ice Dancer?

Although a native of Quebec, Canada, Laurence Fournier Beaudry is a professional ice dancer who has proudly represented three different countries over the course of her incredible career. The reason she has been able to do so is that she is one of the most alluring and skilled individuals to ever be a part of the sport, which has even been evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing.’ However, she has faced her fair share of challenges as well as controversy over the years, making fans all the more curious about her trajectory, successes, and overall net worth as of writing.

How Did Laurence Fournier Beaudry Earn Her Money?

When Laurence Fournier Beaudry was just a young girl, she developed a passion for athletics, driving her to take up gymnastics before she also started dabbling in skating. Her parents were recreational skaters, so they were the ones to encourage her, unaware that she would end up falling so head over heels in love with it that she would decide to go pro at 16 in 2008. Her partner at the time was Anthony Quintal, but from 2010 onwards, she joined forces with Yoan Breton and competed with him in pairs for the ensuing two years across the globe. Unfortunately, Yoan retired in 2012 after achieving his goal of competing internationally through the 2011 ISU Junior Grand Prix series, leaving Laurence without a steady partner.

It was then that she tried out with Danish ice dancer Nikolaj “Nik” Sørensen, and after a few months of back-and-forth due to logistical issues, they decided to compete together under Denmark’s banner. The duo trained under Marie-France Dubreuil and Patrice Lauzon in Montreal, Quebec, yet they carried the flag and pride of Nik’s homeland whenever they competed internationally. Laurence and Nik made their international debut in the fall of 2013, just to quickly prove their mettle by winning gold at the Pavel Roman Memorial, silver at the Ice Challenge, and bronze at the Toruń Cup. The next year, they continued their momentum with a gold in the Danish Championship, but they placed #13 at the 2014 European Championship and placed #29 at the World Championship.

Then, in the 2014-2015 season, they placed #4 at the Volvo Open Cup, repeating as silver medallists at the Ice Challenge, and earned bronze at the 2014 Autumn Classic. Laurence and Nik’s second time around at the European Championship and the World Championship showed drastic improvement, placing #9 and #11, respectively. They followed this up in the ensuing 2015-2016 season with a silver at the 2015 US International Classic, bronze at the Finlandia Trophy, and a #7 finish at their Grand Prix debut at the 2015 Skate Canada International. They had similar placements throughout the entire season and the next, with things changing during the 2017-2018 season, when they could not participate in the Olympics despite qualifying.

Laurence’s Danish citizenship proved to be an issue, as Danish law requires 7 years of residency for naturalization. Ultimately, the duo decided to switch countries and apply to Canada. Following the 2018 European Championship, where they placed #9, Denmark released them without any issues, and Skate Canada welcomed them with open arms. The next few years were some of the best for both Lauren and Nik as they were really able to figure out their programs without worries, and the latter was even granted Canadian citizenship relatively soon in 2021. Together, Laurence and Nik are 2-time Four Continents silver medalists, 4-time Challenger medallists, eight-time Grand Prix medallists, and the 2023 Canadian National Champions.

They secured gold at the 2019 CS Nebelhorn Trophy (Challenger series), the 2022 CS Finlandia Trophy (Challenger series), and the 2022 NHK Trophy (Grand Prix) before representing Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Their Olympic dreams didn’t pan out in the way they had expected, and then, two years later, Laurence found herself without a partner owing to sexual assault allegations against Nik. Laurence took her time, thought about what she really desired, and paired up with her longtime friend, Guillaume Cizeron, to represent France in future competitions. The duo has been dancing on ice together for less than a year as of writing, but they have already proven how incredible they are with golds at several international events in the 2025-2026 season. These include: the Master’s de Patinage, Grand Prix France, Grand Prix Finland, the French Championship, and the European Championship. They placed second and earned silver at the Grand Prix Finale.

Laurence Fournier Beaudry’s Net Worth

Since Laurence Fournier Beaudry has been ice dancing professionally for close to two decades at the time of writing, she has managed to secure significant wealth. That’s because she competes at the highest of levels and is one of the best in the sport, so as per industry standards, she likely makes close to $50,000 per day for major ice events. As if that’s not enough, having secured French citizenship in late 2025, she will be participating in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, so she now has a steady base. In other words, she has sponsors who feel more secure, too, which could lead her to earn millions through them as well as competition winnings. Therefore, taking all these aspects into account, along with her possible assets, investments, returns, and lifestyle expenses as a Cognitive Neuroscience student at the University of Montreal, we believe her net worth to be close to $6 million as of writing.

