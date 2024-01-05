Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Parents Proudly Stand By Her Even Now

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Lifetime’s ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’ can only be described as equal parts baffling and haunting. That’s because it comprises exclusive interviews with not just the titular convicted felon but also her loved ones to really shine a light upon precisely why she orchestrated her mother’s murder. Amongst them are actually her father Rod Blanchard plus her stepmother Kristy Blanchard — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about them as well as their current standing, here’s what we know.

Who Are Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Parents?

Despite the fact Gypsy was born to Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard and Rod Blanchard in July 1981, she actually considers Kristy her mother because the latter has given her the kind of love and affection she never recieved from the former. The truth is Kristy first came across Rod while his daughter was merely 6 months old, so she has been a part for her life from almost the get go and genuinely cares for her just like any parental figure would. The fact Rod had already long divorce Dee Dee – before Gypsy was even born – also helped make things less complicated, leading them to decide they could be a family, with her biological mother having full custody.

Rod was admittedly a willing, loving father, but he wasn’t always present in Gypsy’s life owing to his desire to always work hard to provide for her, and so the case was the same for Kristy. However, they always ensured to make her feel included in their lives too by constantly keeping in touch and trying to ask for what her needs – to which she’d only respond “nothing but love” – unaware Dee Dee had started lying to everybody. Since this couple wasn’t there to witness Gypsy’s day-to-day and could see physical evidence of health issues in her wheelchair use, they actually believed Dee Dee whenever she said the little girl was suffering from some issue.

Whether it be sleep apnea, asthma, chromosomal disorder, muscular dystrophy, or eventually leukemia, they believed everything, which is why Rod was sending her roughly $1100 per month. Moreover, they had no idea Dee Dee was also lying to Gypsy, claiming her father was abusive and happier without her because he and Kristy were now married and had also welcomed a daughter into this world; Mia, born in 2001. Then there’s the fact their face-to-face meeting dwindled to zero once the mother-daughter duo relocated to Missouri following Hurricane Katrina, but they still tried to talk on the phone.

Nevertheless, neither Rod nor Kristy had any idea precisely how Dee Dee treated their elder daughter or what she was going through right until her arrest for murder in June 2015. They witnessed the scene and realized Gypsy had gone through a lot, which is why they stood by her every step of the way even though they don’t condone her actions – they just wish she knew she could come to them for help. Their mission thus became to care for her in the way they always wanted to and rebuild their bond on the foundation of trust, whether it be when she was behind bars or now that she’s married.

Where Are Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Parents Now?

Despite the fact Rod and Kristy don’t particularly like the fact Gypsy got married while she was still incarcerated, without any real-world experience, they unwaveringly support her. They just want the very best for her and understand that she’s in a unique position considering the publicity around her case, so they just don’t want her to get hurt or be taken advantage of. In saying that, they do trust her and want her to be happy, so they’re navigating their emotions to give her the right advice and keep the door open if she ever needs it, which she admittedly does.

Gypsy often calls her partners or mia for advice on life, love, and reality, and they’re happy to respond no matter where they are. While Rod is a fisherman based out of Staten Island, his wife is a homemaker, and Mia is currently attending university. But all of them will admittedly do anything for Gypsy at the drop of a hat.

