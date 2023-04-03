Hakim Isler and Justice Norman From Race to Survive Alaska: Everything We Know

‘Race to Survive: Alaska’ is a reality TV show that follows a group of contestants as they compete in a series of challenges in the harsh Alaskan wilderness. The eight teams must navigate through the wilderness, using their survival skills and teamwork to complete various tasks and avoid elimination. The show is a test of physical endurance, mental strength, and strategic thinking as the contestants face extreme weather conditions and rugged terrain.

Hakim Isler and Justice Norman are two contestants who participated in Race to Survive Alaska. Hakim Isler is a former U.S. psy ops Army veteran and founder of a leadership training and consulting firm. He is known for his exceptional physical and mental endurance and ability to motivate and inspire others. Justice Norman is a firefighter and paramedic from Georgia who also has experience in survival training. She is a fierce competitor with a strong will and determination to succeed. Both Hakim and Justice brought their unique skills and personalities to the show, making them fan favorites and fierce competitors.

Everything We Know About Hakim Isler

45-year-old Hakim Isler, AKA “Black MacGyver”, is a skilled Iraq war veteran and former member of the Army Special Operations community, where he served as a Psychological Operations (PSYOPS) Sergeant. He is also an entrepreneur and leadership consultant. Hakim has a wealth of expertise both as a martial artist and a teacher; he is a fourth-degree black belt in To-Shin Do under Black Belt Hall of Fame member Stephen K. Hayes and an FCS Kali instructor.

After leaving the military, Isler founded his own consulting firm called The SOIL Foundation, where he teaches vets who have PTSD primitive survival skills. Along with all of this, Hakim is also a TV personality and the author of ‘Modern Hand-to-Hand Combat.’ On Discovery’s ‘Naked and Afraid’ in 2014, he put his outdoor survival prowess to the test. In 2015, he returned for ‘Naked and Afraid XL.’ He also appeared on ‘Kicking & Screaming,’ Unsolved History,’ ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ and ‘Ed Safford: First Man Out.’

The Wright State University alum is also a fitness enthusiast and advocates for healthy living. He believes that physical fitness is a key component of mental toughness and resilience, and he encourages others to make fitness a priority in their lives. He is currently working as the President at Elevo Dyamincs. Overall, Hakim Isler is a highly accomplished individual who has dedicated his career to helping others become better leaders and achieve their full potential.

Everything We Know About Justice Norman

Hailing from Syracuse, Utah, Justice Norman is a 38-year-old master of the senses. Much like his partner Hakim, Justice Norman has mastered the game of martial arts. They two met through a course where Justice taught Hakim how to perceive things without the use of his eyes. For years Justice Norman has trained in the art of Merpati Putih. He had traveled through Machu Picchu, making amazing memories amidst the heritage and practicing the art of Merpati Putih. Justice Norman is a private person and prefers to keep his personal life under wraps.

