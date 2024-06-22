Haley Anderson: Where is the DCC Special Project Officer Now?

As the granddaughter of NFL’s Dallas Cowboys’ owner, president, and general Jerry Jones and the daughter of its executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones Anderson, Haley Anderson has been around the company all her life. She has thus always been well aware of the traditions it follows and why, including how iconic their cheerleading team truly has evolved over the past few decades. It hence comes as no surprise that she has chosen to join the family business too, but her specialization is a lot different than her family’s since she focuses on the latter brand alone.

Haley Anderson Kickstarted Her Career as a Consultant

While it’s true, Hayley’s knowledge of the behind-the-scenes workings of the NFL is unprecedented. Thanks to her family and her own interest in the same, she has always tried to pave her own path. That’s reportedly why this 2012 Highland Park High School graduate enrolled at the University of Arkansas for a Bachelor’s in Recreation and Sports Management as soon as she could. Then came her decision to begin interning during her sophomore year so as to begin garnering real-world experience before actually stepping into it without a safety net, just to complete a total of six before she graduated in 2016.

Haley started as an Event Marketing Intern at her grandfather’s joint venture with the Yankee Global Enterprise named Legends in the summer of 2013, followed by a Social Media Internship at Dallas Cowboys a year later. But then she decided to expand her wings from beyond her familial bubble, just to end up as a general intern at the Arkansas Razorback Athletics in late 2014 and then as a Public Relations/Marketing Intern at The Salvation Army in 2015. Following this came her summer internship at Paradigm Talent Agency in California, as well as her Social Media Internship at First V1sion in Spain, before returning to her roots to do one last internship after graduation.

Haley actually served as a Marketing Intern at the Dallas Cowboys from May to June 2016, only to step into the sports management industry as a Member Service Consultant at the Los Angeles Rams. She served here for over a year before becoming a Premium Sales Consultant under the banner of Legends for a few months, just to then get involved with Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for good. She kickstarted her time at the company as a full-fledged employee in August 2018 as a Merchandising Brand Coordinator, only to quickly rise up the ladder and become a Special Project Officer in May 2019, a position she continues to hold to this day.

Haley Anderson is a Podcast Host and Fitness Enthusiast

Despite Haley’s unwavering dedication to her work for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the truth is she is also family-oriented, a fitness enthusiast, and a world traveler. Her siblings, parents, plus grandparents are seemingly her entire life and matter more than anything else, but she has gradually also begun exploring her interests outside of that comforting, fulfilling bubble. This includes focusing on her physical as well as mental health, pushing herself to do marathons/triathlons so as to truly gauge her strength, co-hosting the ‘Just4Kicks’ podcast, plus traveling the globe to spend quality time with friends, new and old alike.

Haley actually completed her 1st triathlon of 2024 (3rd overall) in May, only to unexpectedly secure the second overall position – just like she did last May with her 2nd triathlon. As for her marathons, she did her first ever half marathon in under 2 hours back in November 2023 in Texas itself, after having already competed in her first Nationals in August, a goal she seems to be pursuing this year too. Coming to her personal standing, Haley prefers to keep a large majority of this aspect of her life private, so it’s unclear whether she’s currently involved with anyone or even if she’s actively dating. All we know is that she’s proud of her family name, her work, and where she is at the moment, which is all that matters in the long run.

