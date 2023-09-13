Are HollyHood Haley J and Eric Darkstorm From Wrestlers Still Together?

While there’s no denying Netflix’s ‘Wrestlers’ is an incredible production, it was actually one of its ancillary aspects that ended up catching our attention the most owing to the emotions involved. Yes, there was the return of once professional athlete turned Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW’s) CEO Al Snow (Allen Ray Sarven) into the ring as well as the death match between HollyHood Haley J (Haley Maria James) and her mother The Amazing Maria (Maria James). However, we’re actually talking of Haley’s romance with fellow wrestler Elusive Eric Darkstorm (Wayne Eric Lewis) — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about the same, here’s what we know.

Haley and Eric’s Wrestlers Journey

Although it’s unclear precisely when Haley first came across Eric, we do know she was already a rising wrestling star and single mother to beautiful son Zayden by the time they fell utterly in love. The truth is they do have a 16-year age gap between them, the former admittedly has a lot of trust issues owing to her past, plus the latter hates the women section of their industry as he considers them inept/fake, but they somehow manage to make things work. It could be how they both serve at OVW, hold part-time positions together at Holiday Inn, or try to spend every free moment with one another that helps, yet none of it waives their innate toxicity.

Read More: Are Charlotte and Andrade From WWE Still Together?