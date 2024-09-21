Hallmark’s Falling Together: Filming Locations and Cast Details

‘Falling Together’ is an endearing Hallmark movie that tells the story of Natalie, a woman who recently moves into a new condo building. Determined to foster a sense of community, Natalie sets out to bring together the feuding neighbors. Her unexpected ally is the building’s super, a man who prefers to remain neutral and avoid conflict. As they work together to bridge the divide between the residents, Natalie and the super discover unexpected connections and personal growth. Directed by Mike Rohl, the film’s charming atmosphere and settings provide the extra touch of finesse to its wholesome characters, making it a delightful watch for those seeking a feel-good escape.

Where Was Hallmark’s Falling Together Filmed?

‘Falling Together’ is set in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Natalie Calder seeks to build a new life and connect with her community, but the filming actually took place in Vancouver, British Columbia. Known for its versatile range, Vancouver’s diverse architecture and scenic landscapes were perfectly suited to represent Pittsburgh’s varied neighborhoods, from cozy residential areas to busy city streets.

The city’s blend of modern and historic settings provided a backdrop that mirrored the film’s themes of connection and community, with Vancouver’s public spaces, such as parks and waterfronts, reflecting Natalie’s emotional journey toward healing and belonging. The production, which ran from April 29, 2024, to May 20, 2024, used Vancouver’s flexible locations to authentically depict the story’s central motifs, making it an ideal choice for capturing both the isolation and eventual closeness that Natalie experiences.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Falling Together’ was filmed entirely in Vancouver, British Columbia, a city widely recognized for its various offerings as a filming destination, especially for Hallmark. Vancouver’s urban landscape was chosen to represent the fictionalized setting, and the filming lasted only three weeks, utilizing various parts of the city to recreate the look and feel of Pittsburgh’s close-knit community. Despite being geographically different, Vancouver’s vibrant, modern architecture and well-preserved historical sites enabled the production to seamlessly capture the essence of the story’s backdrop.

Vancouver’s popularity as a filming location isn’t a coincidence. The city offers a variety of benefits that appeal to film studios globally. Its wide range of architectural styles allows it to stand in for numerous locations, whether urban or suburban, making it a perfect fit for films set in American cities. The tax benefits and the availability of skilled crew make it a cheaper option than the US. In ‘Falling Together,’ Vancouver’s urban, public and residential areas played a key role in illustrating Natalie’s quest to forge connections in her new town. The city’s varied landscapes effectively captured the sense of community central to the film’s story.

Falling Together Cast

The movie stars Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell, marking their second collaboration on a Hallmark project following their work together on ‘Holiday Hearts.’ Other notable Hallmark projects of Campbell’s include ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ and ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby.’ The rest of the cast includes Paul McGillion in the role of Tobias and Linda Kash portraying Linda Payne. Ryla McIntosh appears as Drea, with Hrothgar Mathews playing Jimmy Wallace, and Amy Goodmurphy taking on the character of Liz.

Nisreen Slim is cast as Mira, Denalda Williams as Sylvia, and Paul Moniz de Sa steps in as Hector. The film also stars Angela Nisheeta as Shanti, Jake Guy as Chuck, John Ennis Graham III as Danny, Campbell Greenock as Zeke, Simon Levinthal as Preston, and Stephanie Petallano as Vero. Rounding out the cast are Ava Johnson and Corey Turner.

Read More: Hallmark’s The Heiress and the Handyman: Filming Locations and Cast