Hallmark Orders Howliday Season; Starts Filming in Vancouver Next Month

After exhausting festivals, Hallmark has set its eyes on animals. The channel has ordered the filming of ‘Howliday Season,’ which is slated to begin filming next month in Vancouver. The plot revolves around a tourism blogger and a pet rescue owner who are brought together when their dogs become a viral sensation as an adorable “doggie couple.” As their pets’ romance captures the hearts of viewers, the two owners also begin to feel a connection, discovering that love might be blossoming between them as well. The Cinemaholic can also confirm that there is no official word on the cast and crew information yet.

Earlier this year, Hallmark introduced another heartwarming dog-centric romance with ‘Everything Puppies,’ directed by Marni Banack. The story centers on a passionate entrepreneur and inventor who is determined to revolutionize the pet industry with her innovative dog toys and treats. Her journey to success takes an exciting turn when she gains the unexpected support of a charming client, leading to both professional triumph and personal connection. As their business relationship blossoms into something more, they must navigate the challenges of their budding romance. The film features Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Stephen Huszar, and Kathryn Davis in leading roles, bringing this delightful tale of ambition, love, and, of course, adorable puppies to life.

Last year, Hallmark provided us with ‘The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating,’ a romantic comedy starring Rebecca Dalton and Corey Sevier, directed by Craig Pryce. The film follows Simon, a man convinced that Chloe is his perfect match—except for one significant hurdle: her fiercely loyal dog just isn’t on board. Determined to win over both Chloe and her pup, Simon turns to Alex, a skilled dog trainer, for help. As Alex works her magic with the dog, Simon begins to realize that his most robust connection might not be with Chloe after all but with the dog trainer who’s been by his side all along. This playful and heartfelt story explores how love can take unexpected turns, especially when dogs are involved.

Canada remains a favorite filming location for Hallmark, with Vancouver serving as the scenic backdrop for multiple productions. Alongside ‘Howliday Season,’ the channel is currently shooting ‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter‘ in this picturesque city as well.

Read More: Hallmark’s Christmas With the Singhs Plot and Filming Details Revealed