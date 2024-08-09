Hallmark’s Christmas With the Singhs Plot and Filming Details, Revealed

Christmas is slowly closing in, and so are the Singhs’ troubles! Hallmark’s ‘Christmas With the Singhs’ will begin filming on August 26 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The plot revolves around Asha Singh, for whom Christmas is the most cherished time of the year. When she finds herself working through the holiday season at the hospital, she longs for a touch of Yuletide magic to make her shift more bearable. Her wish comes true in the form of a reunion with Jake, a former high school classmate. He quickly becomes her Christmas miracle, especially when he proposes to her a year later.

The narrative progresses with Asha and Jake’s preparations for their engagement. They return to their hometown for the holidays, only to discover that their seemingly perfect relationship faces its first major test: their families are starkly different. Asha’s large, Christmas-obsessed family and Jake’s indifferent parents clash unexpectedly. The couple must navigate these differences and determine if their love can withstand the challenges of blending their traditions and surviving a Christmas with the Singhs. Panta Mosleh is directing the television film based on a screenplay written by Patricia Isaac and Emily Ting.

Mosleh is well-versed in Christmas films, having most recently directed ’12 Dares of Christmas,’ which revolves around a schoolteacher whose typically quiet holiday season is disrupted when she accepts a challenge from her sister while preparing her town for a Christmas exchange program with a charming but opinionated French teacher. The filmmaker also directed the thriller ‘Mommy’s Stolen Memories,’ in which Mallory’s life is thrown into turmoil when her young son, Billy, becomes fascinated with a mysterious woman who whispers to him at a climbing gym. Mosleh’s credits include ‘The Wedding Contest,’ featuring Nikki McKenzie and Giles Panton. The TV movie follows a couple who hires two competing wedding planners, Taylor and Ben, to pitch contrasting styles for their big day.

Emily Ting previously co-wrote the script for ‘Sealed with a List.’ She also penned ‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon,’ which centers on the closure of a cherished Midwestern Chinese restaurant just before Christmas. As the restaurant’s busiest week unfolds, its loyal patrons reflect on their relationships through a series of interconnected narratives. Ting has written projects such as ‘Go Back to China’ and ‘Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong’ as well.

Vancouver, a preferred Hallmark location, has previously hosted the filming of the network’s ‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost‘ and ‘Christmas With the Darlings.’

Read More: Netflix Acquires ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ Adaptation