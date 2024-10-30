Hallmark’s My Sweet Austrian Holiday: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast

Directed by Leif Bristow, ‘My Sweet Austrian Holiday’ follows a chocolatier seeking to save her family business from a large developer and finding an unexpected helping hand extended by a handsome stranger. Charlotte moves from Cincinnati to Vienna after she inherits her grandparents’ chocolate shop. As she starts running the business in the beautiful city, her dreams come under threat when a powerful real estate developer seeks to buy her out for his development project. What makes matters worse is Charlotte’s inability to locate the documents verifying her shop’s status as a historical landmark.

Charlotte forms a connection with one of her customers, Henry, a businessman who has recently inherited his father’s company and become a billionaire. However, with her shop at risk, Charlotte is split between returning to Cincinnati or fighting for her business and nurturing her romance with Henry. The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film enhances its romantic atmosphere with stunning historic architecture, cobblestone streets lined with Neo-Gothic structures, and an opulent ball.

Where Was My Sweet Austrian Holiday Filmed?

Though ‘My Sweet Austrian Holiday’ is partially set in Cincinnati, filming didn’t take place there. To shoot the Hallmark production, the cast and crew actually traveled to Hungary and Ontario. In particular, filming took place in Ottawa, Ontario, and Budapest, Hungary. To give a sense of the setting, it appears that a few establishing shots of Vienna, Austria, and its popular sights, like the towering St. Stephen’s Cathedral, were captured by the team. Principal photography began in early June 2024 and was wrapped up by the end of the month. Leads Will Kemp and Brittany Bristow spent a lot of time together as they practiced their choreography. They appeared to have bonded with a mutual appreciation by the time filming concluded.

Ottawa, Ontario

Filming for ‘My Sweet Austrian Holiday’ began in the capital city of Ottawa, where the team captured some interior sequences and Charlotte’s time in Cincinnati. With a tight filming schedule, the cast and crew often found themselves working late into the night, and their final day of shooting in Ottawa stretched until 4 am. Before flying to Budapest, the leads also practiced their dance routine with choreographer Jean-Marc Généreux on the premises of the Golden Flame Dance Company.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, the capital city of Hungary, became the primary filming location for ‘My Sweet Austrian Holiday.’ The timeless beauty and rich historical architecture of the city made it an ideal candidate for capturing the European charm and elegance associated with Vienna. Filming was carried out along Budapest’s central region, which is also home to the renowned Zrinyi Street, which is counted among the most beautiful streets in the world. These locales, close to the Danube River, also served as the exterior location for Charlotte’s chocolate shop and the background for the sightseeing walks the leads go on.

With its architectural blend of baroque, neo-gothic, and art nouveau styles, Budapest is an idyllic filming destination for romantic movies, and the country’s generous financial incentives are the icing on the cake. For Leif Bristow, ‘My Sweet Austrian Holiday’ followed three projects shot in Budapest as a part of ‘Love on the Danube’ collection. These included ‘Love Song,’ ‘Royal Getaway,’ and ‘Kissing Stars.’

My Sweet Austrian Holiday Cast

Brittany Bristow leads ‘My Sweet Austrian Holiday’ by stepping into the role of Charlotte Dobler. She is an accomplished actress who is known for her work on Hallmark movies, starring as Brooke Bradshaw in ‘Love on the Right Course,’ Megan Henry in ‘A Safari Romance,’ and Erin in ‘Home for a Royal Heart.’ She has also portrayed Amber Gibson in ‘Just Jake,’ Tassie Symons in ‘Baxter,’ and Jane in ‘The Marijuana Conspiracy.’ Will Kemp is a dancer-turned-actor who plays Henry in ‘My Sweet Austrian Holiday.’ He performed the lead role in the production of ‘Swan Lake’ at the age of 17 and was dubbed the “James Dean of Ballet” by Sherry Lansing, the head of Paramount Pictures at the time.

Will made his film debut with ‘The Car Man’ as Angelo, followed by the role of Rafe Perry in ‘Mindhunters,’ and Velkan in Hugh Jackman starrer ‘Van Helsing.’ His talent is on full display in projects like ‘Spinning Out,’ ‘The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango,’ and ‘The Christmas Waltz.’ ‘My Sweet Austrian Holiday’ also features Bryan Okes as Hans. Okes has made appearances in ABC’s ‘General Hospital,’ Disney’s ‘Jessie,’ and ‘Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks.’

