Where Was Hallmark’s A Safari Romance Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

With Leif Bristow at the helm, Hallmark’s ‘A Safari Romance’ is a romantic comedy movie that follows a humble wildlife biologist named Megan Henry, who is currently working on a project to protect the exotic wildlife in Africa. Soon, she gets visited by a theme park designer named Tim Ericson, and she serves as his guide while he captures footage for an immersive safari-themed attraction. The exploration of giraffes, elephants, and lions in their natural habitats leads to them exploring each other’s dreams.

Just when Tim and Megan begin to get close, a woman named Amy from his past takes over the project and halts the budding romance between the two. Moreover, her reckless nature and complete disregard for rules put Megan’s job at risk. Since Tim is about to return home, she feels wary of falling for someone who lives half a world away but realizes that love is all about taking risks. With the backdrop of the breathtaking African savannah grasslands in the movie, the viewers are bound to be curious about the actual filming sites. If you are in the same boat, we have got you covered!

A Safari Romance Filming Locations

‘A Safari Romance’ was filmed in South Africa, specifically in Cape Town, Broederstroom, and the Limpopo Province. As per reports, principal photography for the romantic movie commenced in May 2023 and wrapped up by the end of the same month. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through the wildlife where the protagonists find love and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that feature in the Hallmark movie!

Cape Town, South Africa

Reportedly, the shooting for many important scenes of ‘A Safari Romance’ took place on location in Cape Town, South Africa’s legislative capital and oldest city. Situated on the shore of Table Bay, it is popular for its harbor, natural setting, and landmarks, including Cape Point and Table Mountain, some of which supposedly feature in the backdrop of a few scenes. Other than the Hallmark romance, the city has hosted the production of numerous film projects over the years. Some notable ones include ‘The Giver,’ ‘The Kissing Booth,’ ‘Redeeming Love,’ ‘Ryan’s Daughter,’ and ‘The Last Post.’

Other Locations in South Africa

For shooting purposes, the director and his team also traveled to other locations across South Africa, including the Lion & Safari Park at R512 Pelindaba Road in the village of Broederstroom. The established tourist destination offers a wide range of activities you can indulge in, such as animal interactions, self-drives, and guided game drives. Visitors can also hand-feed a selection of animals, such as giraffes and ostriches.

Moreover, Mabula Game Lodge at Rooiberg Road Rhinosterhoek Spruit in Mabula Private Game Reserve in the Limpopo Province served as yet another pivotal production location for the romantic drama movie. Just a two-and-a-half hour’s drive from Johannesburg, the Mabula Game Lodge offers a variety of landscapes filled with animal, bird, and plant life, which is captured beautifully for the movie by the director and his team.

A Safari Romance Cast

Brittany Bristow essays Megan Henry, the wildlife biologist in the Hallmark movie. The multi-talented Toronto-born actress has played notable roles in different productions like ‘Perfect Pie,’ ‘Blizzard,’ ‘Shadowtown,’ ‘Kiss and Cry,’ ‘The Marijuana Conspiracy,’ ‘Holiday Date,’ and ‘The Love Club.’ So, with numerous film credits under her belt, she is a recognizable face in the industry for many viewers.

Meanwhile, Andrew Walker plays the character of Tim Ericson, the theme park designer in the movie. After impressing on his debut performance in ‘A Bride for Christmas,’ Walker has portrayed various leading roles in more than 20 movies, including ‘A Dream of Christmas,’ ‘Bottled with Love,’ ‘My Christmas Family Tree,’ ‘Christmas on My Mind,’ and ‘The Perfect Catch.’ You might also recognize him from his roles in a few TV shows, such as ‘Against the Wall,’ ‘Without a Trace,’ and ‘ER.’

Read More: Where Was Hallmark’s Love in the Maldives Filmed? Who is in the Cast?