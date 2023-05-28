Where Was Hallmark’s The Love Club: Tara’s Tune Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘The Love Club: Tara’s Tune’ is a romance film and is one of the films in the four-part film series titled ‘The Love Club.’ Four women, going through different stages of heartbreak in college, meet one New Year’s Eve and decide to form the Love Club — a group that comes together and helps out whenever somebody in the group is facing romantic problems. ‘The Love Club: Tara’s Tune’ focuses on Tara Williams, a singer, who after years of being single decides to marry herself. But when Tara’s mother shows up thinking that it’s an actual wedding, it is up to the Love Club to play matchmaker for Tara and Noah Bailey, a musician himself, who clearly have chemistry together.

Directed by Jill Carter, ‘The Love Club: Tara’s Tune’ is sure to make its audience’s hearts sing. But just where was this musical romance filmed? Read on and find out!

The Love Club: Tara’s Tune Filming Locations

‘The Love Club: Tara’s Tune’ was filmed entirely on location in Ontario, specifically in the city of Hamilton. Ontario is known for its bustling metropolis and is home to Canada’s capital city, Ottawa. The province is known for its varied terrain as well, from mountains to lush green forests, as well as tourist attractions such as the CN Tower in Toronto, the Niagra Falls, et cetera. Many of the cities in Ontario are a mix of old and new architectural styles and are thus favored by production companies to act as stand-ins for major international destinations such as New York City, London, and Paris, amongst others. Now, let’s take a closer look at the exact locations used to capture ‘The Love Club: Tara’s Tune.’

Hamilton, Ontario

Though not much is known about the exact places that were used to lens ‘The Love Club: Tara’s Tune’ in Hamilton, it is no surprise that the city was used for the film’s production given its locale and the benefits provided by the government. A port city, Hamilton is located on the western shore of Lake Ontario. The city is divided into two by the Niagara Escarpment, a forested ridge that is home to various conservation areas and waterfalls. This makes the city ideal for shooting both urban and outdoorsy sequences. Hamilton also has an abundance of studios and post-production companies, as well as a pretty lucrative tax incentive provided to filmmakers by the city itself.

In the past, Hamilton has been used as the location to tape various world-famous films as well, including ‘X-Men,’ ‘The Long Kiss Goodnight,’ ‘Exit Wounds,’ ‘Resident Evil: Apocalypse,’ and ‘Cinderella Man.’

The Love Club: Tara’s Tune Cast

‘The Love Club: Tara’s Tune’ stars Camille Stopps in the lead role as Tara. The Canadian actress was born in Ontario, and is best known for her role as Abby in the 2014 film ‘Learning to Ride,’ her portrayal of Estelle in the hit drama series ‘Reign,’ and as Melissa in ‘Trapped With My Husband.’ Joining her in the role of Noah Bailey is Canadian actor Brett Donahue, who has mainly worked in television series thus far, including ‘Private Eyes,’ ‘Bad Blood,’ and ‘The Kennedys: Decline and Fall.’ Brittany Bristow, Lily Gao, and Chantel Riley are also part of the film in their recurring roles as Nicole, Sydney, and Lauren, respectively.

