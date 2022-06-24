Is Trapped With My Husband Based on a True Story? Where is it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Roxanne Boisvert, ‘Trapped with My Husband’ is a thriller film that revolves around a fashion designer named Melissa, who is newly married to a man named Kevin. She soon realizes that the man she considered to be the prince of her dreams is anything but. Tired of Kevin’s philandering ways and driveless attitude, Melissa files for a divorce. She then discovers that until the split is finalized, Kevin can legally stay in the house that she bought.

This leads to a hellish time while the couple stays in the same house. However, when Kevin is found dead, everyone is quick to suspect Melissa, and the fashion designer has to prove her innocence no matter what. The movie is a thrilling ride with ample plot twists. Fans of the Lifetime film are curious to know as much as they can about the movie. Is the film based on real-life events, and where was it shot? Well, here’s everything we know about ‘Trapped with My Husband.’

Is Trapped with My Husband a True Story?

No, ‘Trapped with My Husband’ is not based on a true story. The movie was written by Michael Perronne, whose other works include ‘Here Kills the Bride‘ and ‘Saving My Daughter.’ Most of the writer’s works belong in the thriller genre and always leave the audience wanting more. However, like any written work, it is easy to spot some kernels of reality if one looks close enough.

To find a similar situation as depicted in the Lifetime movie, let’s look at the case of Clara Harris, a dentist from Texas. In 2002, she and her husband, Orthodontist David Harris, were going through a divorce. Clara suspected David of cheating on her and hired a private investigator to shadow her husband. On July 24, 2002, the dentist found her husband with Gail Bridges, the woman Clara suspected David was cheating on her with, at a Hilton hotel in Houston. The hotel happened to be the same one where Clara and David got married on February 14, 1992.

The fight between the married couple started in the hotel’s lobby, but soon they were arguing in the parking lot. Enraged, Clara got into her Mercedes-Benz and ran over her husband multiple times. David’s daughter, who was 16 at the time, was in the same car that killed her father. In the 2003 trial against Clara, David’s teenage daughter testified for the same. The incident was also videotaped by the private investigator whom Clara had hired to follow David. Clara was sentenced to 20 years in prison though she was released after 15 years on parole.

Even though ‘Trapped with My Husband’ is a fictional story, the movie certainly picks some elements from real life. The story of a couple on the verge of breaking apart that ended in a horrible tragedy is not uncommon in real-life. The team behind the Lifetime film tries to present the story as a mysterious puzzle that leaves the audience curious about the identity of the criminal till the end.

Trapped with My Husband Filming Locations

‘Trapped with My Husband’ was most likely filmed in Canada’s National Capital Region. N.B Thrilling Films 8 is the production company behind the movie’s making. The company has helped in the shooting of several movies in the region. This is why we believe that the Lifetime thriller was probably lensed in the same area. Let’s take a close look at the possible filming location.

National Capital Region, Canada

The capital city of Ottawa, Ontario, is located on the banks of the eponymous river. The city and its surrounding area are the most likely location for the filming of ‘Trapped with My Husband.’ Our reason behind the supposition lies in the working area of N.B Thrilling Films 8. The production company is based out of Gatineau, Quebec, a part of Canada’s National Capital Region (NCR).

It is not surprising that the movie may have been lensed in the Canadian NCR, given the well-developed infrastructure in the region. Ottawa’s vast suburban expanse also lends to recording scenes in residential settings. The city is also home to well-equipped filming studios like Cloud in the Sky Studios at 384 Bank Street and Tarzan Studio at 100 Gloucester Street. Some of the well-known projects lensed in the region include ‘Love Triangle Nightmare‘ and ‘Stalked by a Prince.’

Trapped with My Husband Cast

The talented Camille Stopps takes up the role of Melissa in the Lifetime thriller movie. The actress has been a part of several projects over the years, including ‘Galentine’s Day Nightmare‘ and ‘Guilt Free Zone.’ Joining the actress in ‘Trapped with My Husband’ is Jacob Richter, who portrays Kevin, Melissa’s husband. You may know the actor from his performances in ‘The Story of Us‘ and ‘Valley of the Boom.’

Other appearances in the movie include George Krissa as Cameron, Paige Evans as Grace, Dawn Lambing as Lauren, and Malube Uhindu-Gingala as Mary Ann. You may also want to keep an eye out for Henry Alessandroni (Clyde), JaNae Armogan (Quinn), and Robin Schisler (Loni).

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Who Kidnapped My Mom a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?