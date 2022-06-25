Is Lifetime’s He’s Not Worth Dying a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Kevin Fair, ‘He’s Not Worth Dying’ is a romantic thriller movie about two girls in love. Isla Masters is an established beauty and fashion influencer, and Grace Heinemann is an aspiring veterinarian whom everyone expected to be the valedictorian of her class. Both of them are in what they assume is the perfect relationship. Their notions are shattered when they both realize they are dating the same boy, Jake. Jealous of each other, the two girls use their influence on social media to bring the other down. However, the argument soon escalates into real life and takes a fatal turn.

The Lifetime movie is a mysterious ride that is hard to keep one’s eyes away from. The actors do a phenomenal job of portraying the characters and keeping the audience hooked throughout. The film’s realistic storyline also plays a huge part in its appeal, along with the settings used to lens the movie. Naturally, fans of the movie are curious to know more about how the love triangle came about. Well, here’s everything we know about the movie’s origins and production!

Is He’s Not Worth Dying a True Story?

Yes, ‘He’s Not Worth Dying’ is based on a true story. The movie is a part of Lifetime’s ‘Ripped from the Headlines’ series, which includes several movies inspired by true events. ‘He’s Not Worth Dying’ is a retelling of the Rachel Wade and Sarah Ludemann case from Pinellas Park, Florida. Both girls were attracted to Joshua Camacho and had been competing for his heart for months. Rachel quit school at the age of 16 and completed her GED. She was working at an Applebee’s to pay for her apartment. Before Joshua, Sarah had no dating experience, was a straight-A student, and aspired to be a veterinarian. Another girl, Erin Slothower, was also involved with Joshua and had gotten pregnant with his child.

When Rachel and Sarah learned that Joshua was dating them both at the same time, both of them became furious. They constantly harassed each other over texts, voicemails, and posts on Facebook and MySpace. The online fight soon bled through to the real world, and both girls started fighting with each other in real life. Their behavior baffled those close to them as their arguments escalated.

On April 14, 2009, things took a fatal turn. Rachel suspected that Joshua was spending time with Sarah. When her suspicions were confirmed, Rachel became enraged and went over to where the two were staying. She then texted Joshua that she knew that he was not talking to her because he had Sarah. Joshua confirmed her statement and told Rachel he didn’t like her anymore, so she should go home. Rachel replied, “No. I’ll wait for her to go home.” Witnesses also reported that Rachel called Sarah and threatened to stab her and her boyfriend on speakerphone.

Later, when Sarah learned that Rachel was staying at a friend’s house, she decided to confront her about the whole thing. However, when she did reach her destination, things quickly turned south. According to Rachel, Sarah had come out of her car and was moving towards her angrily. However, other witnesses stated that Sarah barely had a chance to move out of her vehicle. Rachel stabbed Sarah multiple times, including a bow through the heart. The wounded girl was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Despite Rachel’s claims that she had acted in self-defense, the jury did not believe her. Rachel was sentenced to 27 years in prison for second-degree murder. The tragic tale became the inspiration for Lifetime’s ‘He’s Not Worth Dying.’ The movie stays mostly true to the case of Rachel Wade and Sarah Ludemann, though some changes have been made to accommodate the decade-long gap between the film and the actual incident. Some traits of certain characters have also been modified.

He’s Not Worth Dying Filming Locations

‘He’s Not Worth Dying’ was filmed primarily in British Columbia. The entirety of the Lifetime crime movie was lensed under the cinematography of Mike Kam. Let’s take a closer look at the details of the filming location.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The city of Vancouver served as the major shooting spot for ‘He’s Not Worth Dying.’ The movie takes advantage of the scenic locations in the area to film romantic scenes with characters. Given the movie’s real-life inspiration and the dire picture that it paints about social media, the film heavily influenced the thought process of the leading three actors.

“Doing the movie made me more aware of the purpose and point behind posts,” Lachlan Quarmby, who plays Jake, told MediaVillage. “Like, ‘Why am I posting this?’ I’ve stopped myself a couple times and asked myself, ‘Is this for me, or is this for other people and to get a reaction?’ I’m trying to post more positive stuff, as I’d rather post something cheesy than something from the wrong place in my heart. I’m [now] more conscious of that.”

Despite the heavy nature of the movie, the actors seem to have enjoyed their time during the filming process. The levity missing within the movie could easily be seen on the set when the cameras were not rolling. Vancouver served as a great location to shoot the real-life inspired film, given the numerous facilities available within the city. In fact, Vancouver has served as the host for several Lifetime movies like ‘Dirty Little Secret‘ and ‘Dying to Belong.’

He’s Not Worth Dying Cast

Actress Rachel Boyd takes up the role of Isla Masters in the Lifetime movie. You may have seen her in ‘Grand Army‘ and ‘The Bold Type.’ Joining her is Hilda Martin as Grace Heinemann, who has also worked in ‘Superman & Lois‘ and ‘Our Christmas Journey.’ Lachlan Quarmby completes the love triangle with his portrayal of Jake in the film. If his face seems familiar to you, it may be because of the multiple projects that he has been a part of, including ‘A Very Merry Bridesmaid‘ and ‘Charmed.’ Interestingly enough, the movie marks the first time that the three actors are essaying a leading role. Robin Givens appears as Grace’s mother Cher in the film, while Todd Thomson plays Ivan. Other notable appearances in the thrille movie include Geraldine Chiu as Cami, Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Ari, and Katarina Mueller as Kiley.

