Is Lifetime’s Dirty Little Secret Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Linda-Lisa Hayter, Lifetime’s ‘Dirty Little Secret’ is a psychological thriller drama film that revolves around 17-year-old Lucy and her mother, Joanna. Sharing a complicated mother-daughter relationship, Lucy and Joanna don’t see eye to eye as the latter suffers from a severe hoarding disorder but cannot come to terms with it. Meanwhile, Lucy deliberately maintains her distance from her peers in order to hide her family’s secret. However, she plans her escape to college as she is tired of managing her mother’s disorder.

When a tragedy befalls, Lucy has to decide whether to keep her mother’s secret hidden or disclose it to the world. The enthralling narrative is made even more intriguing by the usage of suitable visuals, including the overflowing of different items on each and every corner of Lucy and Joanna’s house. Moreover, we know for a fact that there are people who suffer from a hoarding disorder, which begs the question — is the Lifetime movie based on true events? Well, allow us to share all the details about the film and get rid of your curiosities!

Is Dirty Little Secret a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘Dirty Little Secret’ is partially based on a true story. Even though a majority of the narrative is based on the novel titled ‘Dirty Little Secrets’ by C.J. Omololu, the film was heavily inspired by real-life hoarders and the complexities their habit brings into their lives. With its rich storyline, the movie explores several prevalent themes, including privacy, family secrets, parental relationships, obsessive behavior, and many more.

One of the main purposes of the film is to give the audience a glimpse into a world that is usually hidden from them. This also makes the film all the more important as it depicts a real problem of hoarding, one which several families face across the world. Hoarding disorder is a condition where the affected person has difficulty in getting rid of their possessions because of their perceived need to preserve and save the items.

To put things into perspective, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2022, Melissa Joan Hart (Joanna) revealed the steps she took to get into her character. She said, “…I worked with a psychologist, I worked with acting coaches and movement specialists to really bring this woman alive and really tell the story properly,” she added, “I really thought this was an important story to tell but it’s a departure from my usual comedy and whatnot. But it’s also a true Lifetime, from the headlines, juicy, juicy movie.”

Hart continued, “My character, Joanna, pretty much embodies every hoarding thing you can think of. She’s suffered loss, she was OCD and it flipped to hoarding behavior. She puts monetary value on things as well as sentimental things — all the typical things you would see in hoarding behavior.” Moreover, she even put a lot of effort into her physical appearance to portray Joanna’s mindset better. All in all, ‘Dirty Little Secret’ is not entirely based on a true story but is inspired by several real-life hoarders and the complicated lives they lead.

Dirty Little Secret Filming Location

‘Dirty Little Secret’ was filmed entirely in the Canadian province of British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. The principal photography for the Lifetime movie seemingly commenced in February 2022 and wrapped up in March of the same year. Now, allow us to take you through the specific locations that create the settings for the film!

Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for the Lifetime movie were lensed in Vancouver, a major city located in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. It is likely that the production team moved across the city as well as used the facilities of a studio to shoot several scenes using suitable backdrops. The vast and diverse landscape of the city works in favor of different kinds of productions, which is why it is one of the prominent filming locations in Canada. Over the years, many movies and TV shows have utilized the locales of the city for shooting, including ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2,’ ‘The Adam Project,’ and ‘The Good Doctor.’

Dirty Little Secret Cast

Melissa Joan Hart portrays Joanna in the Lifetime film. She is an actress, comedian, and director, who is well-known for her starring roles in sitcoms ‘Clarissa Explains It All,’ ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch,’ ‘Melissa & Joey,’ and ‘No Good Nick.’ Moreover, she also features in ‘Drive Me Crazy,’ ‘Nine Dead,’ and ‘God’s Not Dead 2.’ In addition, Lizzie Boys essays the role of Lucy in ‘Dirty Little Secret.’ You may recognize her from her roles in ‘Nancy Drew,’ ‘Dead Shack,’ and ‘Firefly Lane.’ Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the movie are Pavia Sidhu (Kaylie), Wern Lee (Josh), Meghan Gardiner (Aunt Jean), and Sean Kuling (Michael).

Read More: Best Lifetime Movies