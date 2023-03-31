Where Was Hallmark’s Love in the Maldives Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Love in The Maldives’ centers on Rae Parker, a writer with a famous monthly travel column. Her editor sends her on a romantic getaway to a destination known for islands, beaches, and coral reefs. However, Rae fears the vast expanse of the ocean, which makes it difficult for her to write an excellent article. But she meets Jared, who guides her and shoulders the responsibility of making the trip worthwhile for her.

As fate would have it, Jared and Rae’s stars align, and a romance sparks between the two. The romantic comedy movie is directed by Colin Theys, and its highlight is the gorgeous resorts, blue seas, and marine life that appear in the backdrop. So, if you’re curious to learn about the movie’s filming locations, we’ve got you covered.

Love in the Maldives Filming Locations

‘Love in the Maldives’ was entirely filmed in the Maldives, specifically in Alifu Dhaalu Atoll, Malé, and Vaavu. The principal photography for the Hallmark movie took place from November to October 2022. Maldives is an island nation nestled in the Indian Ocean, known for its coral islands, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant aquatic life. It is a preferred filming site due to its untouched beauty and stunning beaches. Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at the breathtaking locations that appear in the Hallmark romance!

Alifu Dhaalu Atoll, Maldives

Pivotal portions of ‘Love in the Maldives’ were lensed in Alifu Dhaalu Atoll, an administrative division that lies in the southern part of the island country. The cast and crew shot around the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, a luxurious resort with spacious villas on Rangali Island. Diving, snorkeling, island hopping, and other fun activities make the site a must-visit for tourists. Moreover, the Maamigili and Dhigurah islands are the two most sought filming spots in the region.

Malé, Maldives

Some sequences were also recorded at Malé, the capital city, and an atoll, which also goes by the name of Kaafu Atoll. Located at the southern edge, the city is home to bustling markets, historic landmarks, and rich culture. It offers a wide range of dining and shopping options; some must-visit places include Hukuru Miskiy mosque, Malé Fish Market, and Maldives National Museum.

They also filmed at Gulhi, a small and secluded island in the south of the atoll. The Bikini Beach, Gulhi Island Resort, and Gulhi Fushi are some attractions of this place. Here, the filmmakers also utilized the Maafushi island’s natural beauty.

This island is preferred for sunbathing and spending a relaxing vacation by the sea. At Maafushi, they lensed multiple scenes at the famous Turtle Reef. Moreover, it’s the exact spot where Zara’s home is located in the movie.

Vaavu, Maldives

The crew filmed multiple scenes at the Vaavu Atoll, also known as Felidhu Atoll, which is a rare gem hidden in the Maldives. The natural lagoons and colorful fishes are a treat for nature enthusiasts. They also shot at the Keyodhoo islands of this atoll, which tourists visit for its Dive & Water Sports Centre.

The local beaches, guided tours of all the attractions, and fine dining are the most highly recommended activities in Keyodhoo. Moreover, they also taped around the Vaavu shipwreck. Another island where the crew recorded is known as Fulidoo, where one can find vast and clean beaches to scuba dive and swim with sharks, eagle rays, and eels. As per reports, one episode of ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ was shot at Vaavu.

Love in The Maldives Cast

The Hallmark movie features Jocelyn Hudon, who essays the character of Rae. The actress is also known for her role in ‘The Strain’ as Abby and ‘Dave’ as Campbell. Jake Manley plays Jared, who is Rae’s fierce love interest. The actor rose to fame after his work in ‘The Order’ as Jack Morton and ‘Infamous’ as Dean.

Juliana Wimbles can also be seen in the exciting romance flick as Jules. You may know the multitalented actress from the ‘Valley of the Boom’ as Amy and ‘Motive’ as Kim White. The supporting cast ensembles of recognized faces like Patricia McKenzie as Shelley and Lucy Newman-Williams as Debra.

