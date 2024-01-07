Hallmark’s Love on the Right Course: Filming Locations and Cast

‘Love on the Right Course,’ directed by Stefan Scaini, introduces us to Whitney, a professional golfer on a losing streak, facing difficulties in qualifying for her next tournament. Exasperated, she heads to her family’s golf course in Budapest to gather herself for one final attempt at pursuing her passion. She finds her father has become reclusive, handing over the day-to-day responsibilities to a young professional golfer, Daniel. Testing each others’ mettle, Whitney and Daniel find themselves having starkly different philosophies regarding professional golfing and life in general.

While Whitney remained fixated on winning and doing whatever it takes to get there, Daniel had a laid-back attitude, encouraging enjoyment of the sport and leaving worries about the outcome behind. Despite their differences, they find themselves warming up to each other. However, just before the tournament begins, Whitney’s former trainer returns and sidelines Daniel, possibly taking away her chance at the trophy and love. The heartwarming romance takes us from the sprawling majesty of Budapest to the verdant expanse of a golf club, treating us to a range of picturesque locations along the way.

Love on the Right Course Filming Locations

True to its canonical setting, ‘Love on the Right Course’ is shot entirely on location in Hungary, across filming sites in and around Budapest and Szentendre. Principal photography began on July 3, 2023, and was wrapped up within the month. The cast and crew took time out of filming and toured around the city, making the most of their destination shoot. Feeling jovial about his experience filming in the city, actor Marcus Rosner posted, “Sometimes you get to go on some pretty amazing adventures in this privileged career we have. Shooting this past month in Budapest, Hungary was definitely one of those.” Allow us to guide you through the identifiable shooting locations in the Hallmark film.

Budapest, Hungary

A majority of shooting for ‘Love on the Right Course’ was conducted in the capital city and its surrounding areas. As the pair drive into Budapest over the Danube River, we can spot the Hungarian Parliament Building which seats the National Assembly. The gothic structure looms in the distance with its pointed towers and large dome constructed with Renaissance Revival architecture. The production of the Hallmark film was based out of Anantara New York Palace Hotel on Erzsébet krt. 9 in Budapest.

As the characters explore the city together, many of Budapest’s iconic monuments and locations serve as their backdrops, and others are seen in cinematic landscape shots. A brief filming location, the Egészségfejlesztési Pont or the Health Promotion Point is a center for small businesses and wellness institutions housed within earthly modern structures. The historical site of a World War II era riding school, Királyi lovarda was visited by the filmmakers in the reconstructed Buda Castle area.

In some shots, the Saint Stephen’s Basilica is visible in the background. The Catholic Basilica is the co-cathedral of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Esztergom-Budapest. Additional structures seen include the bold Vigadó Concert Hall on Vigadó tér 2 along the Pest embankment, and the elegant Liberty Bridge stretching over the Danube River.

Szentendre, Hungary

Nestled along the Danube River north of Budapest, the picturesque town of Szentendre serves as a backdrop for scenes of Whitney and Daniel walking within its streets. As the two stroll past the bright buildings in primary colors lining the roads, they are actually in the cobbled Main Square area of Szentendre. Streets around it were used by the film crew for these scenes, capturing the brightly painted Baroque houses, museums, and Orthodox churches snug among an array of craft outlets, galleries, and small cafés. Just up the road from the square, Umbrella Street served as a multicolored set representative of the couple’s burgeoning romance.

Love on the Right Course Cast

The romantic movie’s leads, Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner, essay Whitney and Daniel respectively. The two actors have previously worked together in ‘Flipping for Christmas,’ and often appear in Hallmark movies. You may have seen Ashley featured in ‘Privileged,’ ‘Mistresses,’ and ‘Small Town Christmas.’ Marcus has gained recognition starring in ‘Arrow,’ ‘UnREAL,’ and ‘Infidelity in Suburbia.’

Supporting cast members include Brittany Bristow as Brook Bradshaw, Steve Byers as Andrew, Katalin Ruzsik as Zsuzsanna, Roy McCrerey as Marton Béla, and Adam Boncz as Laszlo Gabas. Other cast members are Lorena Santana Somogyi, Kara Wagland, Zsolt Bognár, Barbara Xantus, Ninja The Dog, Joe Horn, Mark Zecchino, Evelin Dobos, and Barbara Szitás.

