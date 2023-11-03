Hallmark’s Flipping for Christmas: Filming and Cast Details Explored

Undaunted by the burdensome task of flipping a house, Abigail decides to set things straight in ‘Flipping for Christmas.’ The Hallmark movie chronicles the journey of two individuals brought together by fate. As Abigail kickstarts a monumental home improvement project, she meets Bo, a mysterious man who turns out to be her handyman and co-beneficiary. As time progresses, Abigail and Bo are drawn closer. Before long, they realize that their connection to each other is not limited to their home development project. Laced with the spirit of Christmas and the warmth of the holiday season, the romantic film is further accentuated by the picturesque surroundings. Given the unique premise and heartwarming storyline, fans have been curious to know the filming locations for the movie.

Where Was Flipping for Christmas Filmed?

Yet another heartfelt rendition that encompasses the spirit of Christmas, ‘Flipping for Christmas,’ has been set against an equally scenic backdrop. The warmth of the festival season has been supposedly captured in Canada. The principal photography for the film began earlier this year, in June 2023. The filming was wrapped up within a few weeks and ended by late July. Given the setting and premise of the story, many wonder more about the filming locations.

Hamilton, Ontario

As one of the most sought-after locations for producers and directors, Ontario served as the ideal location for the creators to film ‘Flipping for Christmas.’ With its characteristics, structure, and ideal weather conditions, the site became an unquestionable backdrop for the movie’s shoot. The port city has a streak of buildings that emanates an antiquated essence that the Hallmark movie requires.

One of the key locations scene in the film is the Queen Anne Manor. Located at 254 Bay Street South, Hamilton, the mansion was previously Beverly Bronte Tinkew’s house, where she ran her speech and language pathology practice. As seen in the movie, the elegant structures of the past become an instrumental part of the story for Abigail and Bo. The nature of the film also warrants several interior shots that have been supposedly filmed in the metropolitan itself. As the story traces Abigail’s quest for flipping a house, other exterior shots are also taken.

Numerous locations around the city have been purportedly included to highlight the character and presence of Christmas. As the hub for production teams, Ontario is famous for being the filming location for a number of productions. Over the years, movies like ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Priscilla,’ and ‘Jigsaw’ have also been shot here. Given the financial benefits that the production companies receive, it is believable that Ontario became the perfect site to capture Abigail’s house improvement project.

Flipping for Christmas Cast

The Hallmark production features Ashley Newbrough headlining the cast as Abigail. The actress has joined the cast for the newest Christmas classic edition following her legion of credits. Some of her acclaimed productions include, ‘Rent a Goalie,’ ‘Small Town Christmas,’ and ‘Mistresses.’ Besides earning wide renown for her Christmas-themed works, she is best known for her role as Sage Baker in CW’s ‘Privileged.’

Joining Ashley Newborough is Marcus Rosner in the role of Bo, the dedicated handyman. From displaying his eclectic mix of skills to winning Ashley’s heart, Marcus Rosner accurately showcases matters of the heart in the Christmas film. In the past, viewers have seen the actor in ‘Arrow.’ Besides his work on the superhero series, Marcus has also appeared in movies like ‘Finding Mr. Right,’ ‘Couple Up for Christmas,’ ‘Team Bride,’ and ‘Love Stories in Sunflower Valley.’ In addition to the titular leads, Natalie Lisinska, Kyana Teresa, Ray Galletti, and Varun Saranga also appear in the movie.

