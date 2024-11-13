Hallmark’s A Reason for the Season: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast

Directed by Jason Bourque, ‘A Reason for the Season’ narrates the tale of a woman who must make strangers’ Christmas wishes come true by Christmas Eve to inherit a trust fund. Evie returns to her small hometown to repay a group of locals who helped save her life on the night of her birth. As she seeks to pay them back for their kindness, Evie enlists the help of a handsome local attorney, Kyle Newman, who assists in her search. The heiress enters the altruistic locals’ lives as an outsider and figures out their Christmas wishes to make them come true in time for the festival. As Evie and Kyle make their way across the snow-covered townscape, the Hallmark Mystery holiday movie treats us to a vibrant visual gallery that helps combine scenic beauty with a heartfelt narrative.

Where Was A Reason for the Season Filmed?

‘A Reason for the Season’ was filmed in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. Principal photography began on June 17, 2024, and was wrapped up by July 7, 2024. The cast and crew members were delighted to take part in the production, and multiple reunions took place among them. In a podcast interview with Suspenders Unbuttoned, Bourque explained that lead actor Kevin McGarry has a very playful personality on set and creates a cheerful atmosphere during filming that the director plays into. “I have to have a sense of play. And when I’m dealing with someone like Kevin McGarry, for example, I mean that guy’s all about play,” said Bourque. “He is a big kid, like a young Kurt Russell, but he likes to have fun, and I like to keep that vibe on set.”

Vancouver, British Columbia

Filming for ‘A Reason for the Season’ was carried out in the coastal metropolis of Vancouver in the province of British Columbia. While central Vancouver may be known for its urban sprawl, its surrounding landscapes feature diverse areas ranging from rocky coasts and mountainous forests to quaint neighborhoods and sparsely populated locales. As a frequent filming destination for Hallmark projects, the production team has a strong network of crew members and shooting sites to employ, ensuring a speedy filming process that generally wraps up between two to three weeks.

The inn seen in the movie when Eve drives up to it and asks to meet a lawyer is actually a private manor in Vancouver. The property has served as a filming location for Hallmark movies before and can also be seen in ‘Coyote Creek Christmas,’ ‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas,’ and ‘Right in Front of Me.’ Just like for each of these films, the set decoration team of ‘A Reason for the Season’ outdo themselves by sprucing up the manor and transforming it into a dream wintry destination decked out in Christmas paraphernalia with a cozy ambiance. While concluding filming in Vancouver, lead actors Taylor Cole and Kevin McGarry were walking through a market area and seemed to randomly run into fellow Hallmark star Benjamin Ayres and writer Cameron Larson.

A Reason for the Season Cast

‘A Reason for the Season’ stars Taylor Cole as Eve and Kevin McGarry as Kyle. Taylor Cole is recognized for her recurring roles in shows like The CW’s ‘The Originals,’ as well as TV Land’s ‘Impastor,’ ‘Supernatural,’ and A&E’s ‘The Glades.’ You may have also seen her in ‘Aloha Heart‘ as Sara, ‘Long Lost Christmas‘ as Haley, ‘Pumpkin Everything‘ as Amy, and ‘Making Spirits Bright‘ as Grace Ryan. Kevin McGarry is a Hallmark regular, well known for his performance as Nathan Grant in Hallmark’s ‘When Calls the Heart.’

McGarry also takes on the recurring lead role of Peter in the ‘The Wedding Veil’ movie series, and Mitch Cutty in ‘Heartland.’ His other credits include ‘Checkin’ It Twice,’ ‘My Grown-Up Christmas List,’ and ‘Feeling Butterflies.’ Supporting cast members for ‘A Reason for the Season’ include Frances Flanagan as Dr. Kate Austen, Sarah-Jane Redmond as Elizabeth Lane, Eric Keenleyside as Jack Marshall, Rachel Hayward as Claire Bedford, Matt Kennedy as Andrew Newman, Henry C. King as Young Roy Garland, and Bradley Peters as Young Jack Marshall.

