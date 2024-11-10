Hallmark’s Tis the Season to Be Irish: Filming Locations and Cast

Directed by Lesley Demetriades, ‘Tis the Season to Be Irish’ whisks us to the lush, rolling hills of Ireland, where a nomadic real estate developer finds that renovating an old cottage may just help her rebuild her heart as well. Rose travels to Ireland to work on a dilapidated property and finds unexpected assistance from a local realtor, Sean, who tries to convince her of the historical significance of the cottage. As he helps Rose discover Irish Christmas traditions, she feels an undeniable connection with him and learns that home is where the heart is. The Hallmark Christmas movie immerses us in Rose’s romantic journey along the rocky coast, cozy villages, and the breathtaking countryside of Ireland.

Where Was Tis the Season to Be Irish Filmed?

Filming for ‘Tis the Season to Be Irish’ was carried out in Wicklow County and Dublin, Ireland. Principal photography was mainly conducted in August 2024. The film uses establishing shots to display Ireland’s breathtaking natural expanses. These include the Cliffs of Moher, which jut out of the rugged West Clare coast. The natural wonder is located on the opposite coast of Ireland from where the movie’s shooting took place, and the film crew did not travel there. Instead, they used third-party footage for the aerial establishing shots.

The cast and crew seemed to cherish their time behind the scenes and praised each other for their commitment to the project. The non-local members of the team especially enjoyed their time in the picturesque country. Demetriades appreciated the synergy of the actors, taking to Instagram and writing, “It was a joy to play with each of you every day! Sending love to my Irish film family.” She also talked about how supportive the local team was and said, “I will never forget my experience creating this one in such a beautiful country.”

Wicklow, Ireland

‘Tis the Season to Be Irish’ was primarily shot in villages and towns in Wicklow County, Ireland. The small town backdrops seen in the film are created by employing sites across the region, including those in Redcross and the coastal town of Wicklow. The village of Redcross is featured in the film, and its Mickey Finns pub stands in for The Dunclare Inn, which the protagonists go to. Located on Main Street, the cozy pub and restaurant was transformed by the production team with festive decor and new signs both for its interior and exterior. In Wicklow, shooting took place at Black Castle, the ruins of a 12th-century coastal stronghold overlooking a sheer cliff.

Dublin, Ireland

Additional scenes for ‘Tis the Season to Be Irish’ were lensed in Ireland’s capital city, Dublin. Known for its mix of historic and modern architecture, cobbled streets, and vibrant cultural life, the city is a growing film hub that often hosts Hallmark productions with an Irish and even English destination. Some other romantic movies and shows filmed in Dublin include ‘Normal People,’ ‘Love, Rosie,’ and ‘Leap Year.’

Tis the Season to Be Irish Cast

Fiona Gubelmann steps into the lead role of Rose Walsh in ‘Tis the Season to Be Irish.’ Gubelmann began her acting journey with theatre and gained popularity featuring in ‘Wilfred’ as Jenna Mueller, ‘The Good Doctor’ as Dr. Morgan Reznick, ‘Sing It’ as Nina, and in Netflix’s ‘One Day at a Time’ as Lori. She has starred in Hallmark movies like ‘Christmas Next Door’ as April Stewart and ‘Royally Ever After’ as Sara Angela Dimarco.

Eoin Macken stars opposite her as Sean in ‘Tis the Season to Be Irish.’ Macken is a versatile filmmaker who wears multiple hats, including those of an actor, writer, and director. He is known for leading the medical drama ‘The Night Shift’ as Dr. TC Callahan, NBC’s ‘La Brea’ as Gavin Harris, and depicting Karl D’Branin in Syfy’s ‘Nightflyers.’ He can also be seen in ‘Borderline’ as Detective Inspector Philip Boyd, ‘Grey Elephant’ as Dylan, ‘I Used to Be Famous’ as Austin, and ‘The Cellar’ as Brian Woods.

Supporting cast members of ‘Tis the Season to Be Irish’ include Tara Egan Langley as Sandy, Rosemary Henderson as Mary O’Loughlin, Flavia Watson as Caitlin, Ali Hardiman as Erin Meyers, Natalie Britton as Megan, Sophia Adli as Emily O’Loughlin, and Rowan Finken as Conor.

