Hallmark’s Santa Tell Me: Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Ryan Landels at the helm, ‘Santa Tell Me’ follows Olivia, an interior designer who returns to her childhood home for her next project. She finds an old letter from Santa that says she will find true love on Christmas Eve with a man named Nick. While her colleague, Chris, helps her with the renovations, she has run-ins with three different men named Nick who all seem to hit it off with her. However, as Christmas Eve draws near, Olivia finds her heart growing closer to someone else entirely. The Hallmark Christmas movie enhances its heartwarming tale with vibrant markets, snowy cityscapes, and glimmering neighborhoods decked out in festive paraphernalia.

Where Was Santa Tell Me Filmed?

Filming for ‘Santa Tell Me’ was carried out in Vancouver and Langley, British Columbia. Principal photography began in early February 2024, and was wrapped up in the same month by February 28, 2024. The cast and crew appeared to have a fulfilling time while breathing life into the film. “Every day on set felt like Christmas Day thanks to two of my favorite people, (Erin Krakow) and (Jess Brown)” wrote Ryan Landels in an Instagram post.

Langley, British Columbia

Langley City, a part of Metro Vancouver in the province of British Columbia, became the main filming location for ‘Santa Tell Me.’ The holiday-themed marketplaces and snow-covered urban streets seen in movie were largely created by shooting in Martini Town. Located at 1123 272 Street, Aldergrove, Martini Town is a movie studio known for its New York-themed backlot that has housed dozens of Christmas movies within its 16-acre site. The production team made full use of the backlot to create a quintessentially Christmassy environment, decorating the streets and shopfronts with faux snow, Christmas trees, and twinkling lights.

The location played a pivotal role in helping bring the film’s Christmas magic to life, going beyond its picturesque facades by providing a controlled environment and logistical support, allowing the team to work efficiently. Martini Town has started an annual Christmas tradition of opening its doors to people seeking to enter the world of a Christmas movie. Its fully decorated sets remain open for most of December with cafes, foodstalls, and artists’ performances bringing a slice of Christmas magic to fans. Other holiday movies shot at Martini Town include Hallmark’s ‘The Wedding Cottage,’ ‘Sealed with a List,’ and ‘Friends & Family Christmas.’

Vancouver, British Columbia

The city of Vancouver became another filming location for ‘Santa Tell Me,’ as its cityscape helped create the various unique locations seen in the movie. The nearby suburb of Burnaby, known for its versatility in representing diverse settings, added to the film’s visual gallery with lively cityscapes and interior locations. With easy access to idyllic sites and a robust film infrastructure around it, Vancouver is a frequent destination for Hallmark productions, which include ‘The 5-Year Christmas Party,’ ‘The Real West,’ and ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement.’

Santa Tell Me Cast

‘Santa Tell Me’ boasts a Hallmark star-studded cast with Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing taking the lead as Olivia and Chris respectively. Krakow and Lissing have also worked together in ‘When Calls the Heart,’ Hallmark’s long-running period romance series. Krakow is known for her leading role as Elizabeth Thornton on the show. Her other Hallmark credits include starring in ‘Blind Date Book Club’ as Meg Tompkins, ‘The Wedding Cottage’ as Vanessa Doyle, and ‘It Was Always You’ as Elizabeth. Daniel Lissing is a seasoned Australian actor known for portraying James King in ABC’s ‘Last Resort,’ Sterling Freeman in ‘The Rookie,’ and Jack Thornton in ‘When Calls the Heart.’

Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell, and Kurt Szarka play the three “Nicks” in ‘Santa Tell Me.’ You may have seen Ayres in ‘Suits’ as Gavin Andrews, ‘Saving Hope’ as Dr. Zachary Miller, in ‘JPod’ as Cowboy and ‘Burden of Truth’ as Alan Christie. Russell is recognized for his work in ‘Land of the Dead’ as Barrett, ‘Day of the Dead’ as Trey Bowman, ‘Flashpoint’ as Barry, and ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ as Milton Richter. Szarka can be seen in ‘Sweet as Pie’ as Evan, ‘Love Hard‘ as Greg, ‘Maid’ as Jackson, and ‘Fishing for Love‘ as Billy. ‘Santa Tell Me’ also features Jess Brown as Darcy.

