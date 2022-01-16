Where Was UPtv’s Fishing for Love Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by David Bercovici-Artieda, ‘Fishing for Love’ is a romantic movie that follows an accomplished restaurant designer named Kendall, who returns to her hometown Mystic bay to attend the annual Big Catch Festival. However, the venue becomes the beginning of a love story between her and a town newcomer named Zack. The movie mostly takes place outdoors with occasional visuals of the sea and a distant valley in view that look truly magical. For fans of romantic comedies, this one is no less than a treat. If you want to know where it was filmed, here is all that we know about it!

Fishing for Love Filming Locations

‘Fishing for Love’ was filmed in a few areas in British Columbia. The director, David Bercovici-Artieda, was thrilled throughout the filming of the movie. His enthusiasm was evident over the few days that it was filmed in the month of January 2021. If you want more details about the filming locations, let’s dive into the specifics!

Brentwood Bay, British Columbia

The movie was primarily filmed in Brentwood Bay in British Columbia. The area is a small village that sits on the municipality of Central Saanich, on the Saanich Peninsula. It is situated towards the north of the city of Victoria, which is another location featured in the movie. A few scenes could have been shot at the Saanich Inlet, which is a large body of salt water that can be found the Saanich Peninsula and the Malahat highlands of Vancouver Island. It houses Brentwood Bay on the Tarstlip Indian Reserve.

A few scenes also took place at the Brentwood Bay Resort located at 849 Verdier Avenue. The resort has 36 exquisite Ocean Suites or Ocean Villas, with luxurious facilities inside. In addition, tourists love to dine at their restaurant that accomodates besides fine cuisine. Another point of attraction is the Marina & Eco-Adventure Centre where people can relax and enjoy a pleasant spa-day.

Victoria, British Columbia

The rest of the movie was filmed in Victoria, which is the capital of British Columbia. The city lies on the southern end of Vancouver Island. It harbors a vast expanse of parkland and is widely preferred for outdoor activities. The comfort and pleasure that the place provides is immense which is why it has stood as a filming location for many productions such as ‘Convicted,’ ‘Little Women,’ and ‘Final Destination.’

Fishing for Love Cast

The cast of ‘Fishing for Love’ features Andrea Brooks as Kendall Reese, a successful restaurant designer who comes back to her hometown. You must have seen the actor in ‘The Company You Keep,’ ‘When Calls the Heart,’ and ‘Supergirl.’ Spencer Lord portrays Zack, a newcomer in town who falls in love with Kendall. The actor is recognized for his roles in ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Family Law,’ and ‘Elusion.’ Garry Chalk stars as Lee. Garry’s previous works include ‘Cold Squad,” Freddy vs. Jason,’ and ‘Beast Wars: Transformers.’

Nhi Do essays the role of Maggie. Lindsay Gibson plays Mrs. Johnson Reese Alexander appears as Benny. Other actors include Meaghan Hewitt McDonald, P. Lynn Johnson (Laney), Russell Roberts (Edward), Kurt Szarka (Billy) Alix West Lefler (Arial), and many more.

