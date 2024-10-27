Hallmark’s The 5-Year Christmas Party: Filming Locations and Cast

Directed by Peter Benson, ‘The 5-Year Christmas Party’ follows two former theater school rivals as they find themselves running into each other every holiday season. Alice and Max are drawn back together as they work at an annual Christmas party hosted by a bustling Chicago catering company. Over five years of shared laughter, friendly banter, and the occasional bickering, the two develop a chemistry that’s hard to ignore. Yet, the two never seem to find the right situation for love to blossom until their final season is announced. The Hallmark romance movie takes us across glimmering party locations and warm, homely environments that reflect the vibrant holiday charm of the narrative.

Where Was The 5-Year Christmas Party Filmed?

Filming for ‘The 5-Year Christmas Party’ took place in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia. Principal photography was reportedly carried out between April 2 and April 22, 2024, under the title ‘5 Year Christmas Party.’ The cast seemed to cherish working alongside one another, and Peter Benson especially praised lead actors Katie Findlay and Jordan Fisher for their work during the shoot. Supporting actor Carey Feehan, who plays Frank, shared the sentiment. “What a great day working with the great (Katie Findlay) for the second time and the amazing (Jordan Fisher) for the first time! Everyone was so fun and nice to work with,” he wrote in the caption of an image he shared on Instagram.

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

‘The 5-Year Christmas Party’ was filmed entirely in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia. Comprised of Vancouver and its surrounding territories, the region and the film’s carefully picked shooting sites lent the movie a festive and cozy atmosphere perfect for a heartwarming holiday romance. However, much of the vibrancy of the environments seen in the film can be attributed to the dedicated production team working behind the scenes. Filming in Vancouver in April, the crew simulated wintry backdrops with false snow, the appropriate wardrobe, and plentiful Christmas paraphernalia.

In particular, Burnaby served as a base for the team as the city is known for its diverse movie-making landscapes, which include scenic parks, urban streetscapes, and studio spaces. It appears the Hallmark movie used filming properties and a backlot at a movie studio while carrying out the majority of shooting. Completing filming within 20 days is around the average time for Hallmark productions, and ‘The 5-Year Christmas’ set up all filming locations in pre-production, with Sarah Done serving as the location manager.

Vancouver’s popularity as a filming destination owes much to its ability to effortlessly transform into various types of cityscapes ranging from a bustling metropolis to a quaint town. Experienced local crew, production infrastructure, and financial incentives also add to the ease of filmmaking in Vancouver, making it a go-to filming destination for Hallmark movies. Some of the network’s films shot here include ‘This Time Each Year,’ ‘The Real West,’ ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement,’ ‘Scouting for Christmas,’ ‘His & Hers,’ ‘The Chicken Sisters,’ and ‘Holiday Crashers.’

The 5-Year Christmas Party Cast

‘The 5-Year Christmas Party’ stars Katie Findlay as Alice and Jordan Fisher as Max. Of English, Chinese, Portuguese, and Scottish descent, Findlay is known for their performance as Lucy in FXX’s comedy series ‘Man Seeking Woman.’ They have made a name for themselves in television, appearing in the first season of ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ as Rebecca, The CW’s ‘The Carrie Diaries’ as Maggie Landers, and AMC’s ‘The Killing’ as Rosie Larsen.

Jordan Fisher is a seasoned actor who first garnered attention with the role of Jacob in ABC’s ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager.’ He went on to feature in projects like ‘Liv and Maddie’ as Holden Dippledorf, ‘Teen Beach 2’ as Seacat, and ‘Rent: Live’ as Mark Cohen. You may have also seen him in Netflix’s ‘Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between,’ The CW’s ‘The Flash,’ and ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.’ He also takes part in musical theater, sings, and has lent his voice to animated TV shows and films like ‘Turning Red,’ ‘Moana,’ and ‘Archibald’s Next Big Thing.’ The supporting cast for ‘The 5-Year Christmas Party’ includes Carey Feehan as Frank and Jeff Avenue, among others.

Read More: Hallmark’s The Christmas Charade: Filming Locations and Cast Details