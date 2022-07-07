7 Movies Like Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between You Must See

‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’, directed by Michael Lewen, is a movie that deals with the repercussions of a breakup pact signed between the two central lovers of the film, Clare and Aidan. Happening over the course of a day, this 2022 movie deals with the turbulence that comes into a relationship when none of those involved in it are sure they want it to end even though they have decided to do so.

‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’ joins a long list of high school romances produced out of Hollywood. Based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith, the Netflix movie takes place over a single day, also a common trope. Below you can find a number of movies that can satisfy the same cravings as this romantic drama does. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Love, Simon (2018)

‘Love, Simon’ centers around Simon Spier as he deals with the conflicting feelings of love and fear. This high school drama features a gay romance and sees its protagonist tackle issues surrounding being in the closet and the quest for acceptance. As part of the whole high school setting ‘Love, Simon’ and ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’ showcase teenagers who true, are coming into their own but are still several steps distant from attending maturity, being still unsure of their place in the world. That uncertainty seeps into their romantic lives and leaves them feeling confused.

6. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A seminal classic of the high school dramedy genre, ’10 Things I Hate About You’ concerns characters who have been boxed in as certain stereotypes. Loosely adapted from the Shakespeare play ‘The Taming of the Shrew’, the 1999 movie shows its central couple navigate through their romance on the unsteady footing and breaking out from their shells. While the problems of the high school students in ’10 Things I Hate About You’ are at least partially of their own making, it shares in common with ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’ in showing how messy relationships can get. The movies also throw light on how hard it is to maintain those relationships down the line when the rosy first days are over.

5. The Spectacular Now (2013)

‘The Spectacular Now’ follows Sutter Keely and Aimee Finecky’s in their last year of high school and their awkward romance. A movie that served as a career breakthrough for both Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley, ‘The Spectacular Now’ finds the high-school romance getting a more indie treatment. Like ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’, the characters in this 2013 movie are looking ahead at life post-high school. The uncertainty of the future has consequences on their present decisions and it complicates things for the protagonists.

4. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Adapted from the hit novel of the same name, ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ takes the viewer into the world of Charlie, a high school freshman. He is suffering from PTSD from a cause initially unknown and the movie showcases Charlie making new friends but also dealing with his inner demons. While some dark subjects are touched upon in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ there are also several moments of levity in director Stephen Chbosky’s debut feature. The 2012 movie and ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’ find kinship in not only their high school settings but also in covering protagonists who wade through a turbulent time in their love life.

3. Blue Jay (2016)

‘Blue Jay’ is a deft two-hander enlivened by the performances of Sarah Paulson and Mark Duplass, the latter having also written the movie. They star as Amanda and Jim respectively, two high school sweethearts who bump into each other again after a long amount of time and reminisce about their past. Like ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’, ‘Blue Jay’ also charts the central couple over the course of a day but in director Alex Lehmann’s movie the leads have left their high school years well behind. While in Lewen’s movie, the couple are conflicted over whether to breakup, in ‘Blue Jay’ the couple have indeed drifted apart since high school and now come together to reminisce.

2. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Probably the first movie that comes to the mind of many people when talking about teenage anxiety on the screen, ‘The Breakfast Club’ is a classic of the genre. Director John Hughes’ movie follows a ragtag group of high school students who are forced to attend Saturday detention, first appearing wildly indifferent to each other but finding a number of similarities as the story progresses. Hughes is one of the most influential filmmakers of all when it comes to films involving teenagers. Almost every movie from and after his heyday in the 80s that deals with teenagers have been influenced by Hughes. Not only does ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’ take place in a single day like ‘The Breakfast Club’, ‘Hughes’ movie is also a trendsetter in other ways for high school movies similar to the 2022 movie.

1. Before Sunrise (2005)

If ‘The Breakfast Club’ is the name that pops up in the mind for movies related to teenagers, ‘Before Sunrise’ is the foremost title on the lips of cinephiles on the topic of romantic movies taking place over a single day. Light on plot, but certainly not on emotion, Richard Linklater’s movie follows Jesse and Celine as they explore Vienna and their own feelings for each other. Influential in its own way, ‘Before Sunrise’ is regarded as one of the best romantic movies of all time, and if ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’ was right up your alley, a high chance is this will be too. ‘Before Sunrise’ is the first film in a trilogy, that continues with ‘Before Sunset’ and ‘Before Midnight’.

