Hallmark’s Our Holiday Story: Filming Locations and Cast, Explored

Directed by Jason Bourque, ‘Our Holiday Story’ centers on a couple narrating their love story interwoven with fate and romance. When Chris inadvertently ends up meeting his girlfriend Joanna’s parents, Dave and Nell, by himself, they tell him the story of their own relationship. The two first ran into each other during the holiday season on a train decked out in Christmas paraphernalia. However, when Dave got down at a station following a maintenance delay, the train left without him.

Serendipitously, they met for a second time at a festive market, but a mishap with Nell’s phone causes her to lose his contact details. Destiny worked its magic for a third time when Dave and Nell were assigned to work together in organizing their town’s Christmas festival. Their story inspires Chris and brings out his own heartfelt emotions for Joanna. The Hallmark romance movie brightens its story further with scenic natural backdrops and a quaint, small-town charm.

Where Was Our Holiday Story Filmed?

‘Our Holiday Story’ was primarily filmed in and around Kelowna, British Columbia. The railway and train segment of the film was shot at a heritage railway site near Summerland, British Columbia. Tentatively titled ‘Christmas Blend,’ principal photography for the movie reportedly began on August 16, 2024, and was wrapped up by September 6, 2024. The production team experienced significant challenges while shooting, including weather disruption and power cuts. Lead actress Nikki Deloach was very appreciative of the dedication of the crew members working on the production.

Kelowna, British Columbia

Nestled in the heart of the Okanagan Valley, Kelowna and its picturesque natural landscapes served as the ideal filming destination for ‘Our Holiday Story.’ Carefully picked shooting sites ensured that the production team could create a vibrant holiday ambiance with festive decorations while using local residences and businesses. Shooting in August, the cast felt warm in their winter attire to simulate the movie’s Christmas setting. However, on August 28, the team encountered a sudden drop in temperature below 30 degrees as a storm raged in Kelowna, bringing with it heavy rain and powerful winds that ended up damaging power lines. Unprepared for the sudden cold, the crew members combatted the unexpected temperature drop as they were drenched in the sudden downpour. Despite the difficulties, they stuck to their filming schedule, and the sun shone on them the very next day.

Summerland, British Columbia

The sequences in ‘Our Holiday Story’ that take place aboard an enchanting holiday-themed train were actually filmed at the historic Kettle Valley Steam Railway in Summerland, British Columbia. Located at 18404 Bathville Road, the railway is known for its vintage train rides and heritage steam locomotive. The train seen in the movie is a restored 1912 steam locomotive known as the 3716. The vintage railway is open to the public and holds exciting events that deliver an experience and slice of the Old West.

Our Holiday Story Cast

‘Our Holiday Story’ is led by Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie, who take on the lead roles of Nell and Dave Ammer, respectively. DeLoach is a prolific actress known for starring as Goldy in Hallmark’s ‘Curious Caterer’ movie series. You may have also seen her as Christy in ‘Love & Other Drugs,’ Maggie in ‘Sweet Autumn’ and Traci in ‘The Gift of Peace.’ Christie is a seasoned actor who garnered popularity with his performance in ‘Alphas’ as Cameron Hicks, ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ as Morgan Derby, and ‘This Means War’ as Steve. His other credits include ‘Holiday Road,’ ‘The More Love Grows,’ and ‘The Watchful Eye.’

Sydney Scotia steps into the role of Joanna in ‘Our Holiday Story.’ Scotia is a dancer and actress who also has some experience behind the camera. Her on-screen work includes supporting roles in ‘Return to Sender’ and ‘It’s a Wonderful Knife.’ Starring opposite her, Gavin Langelo enacts Chris in the Hallmark movie. Langelo has made appearances in Hallmark’s ‘A Picture of Her’ as Richie Rosebrook and Netflix’s ‘How to Rob a Bank’ as Mike Magan. Other cast members include Princess Davis as Isidora Michilson, Brittany Clough as Beth, Shanna Giannozio as Mary, Julian Lao as Customer, Catriona Leger as Matronly Woman, and Wayne Corbeil as Bartender.

