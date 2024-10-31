Hallmark’s A Carol for Two: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Helmed by Jeff Beesley, ‘A Carol for Two’ narrates the story of a hopeful Broadway actor from a small town as she gets a big break performing a duet at a Christmas Eve concert. Violette Wagner begins working at Fiore’s Diner, a legendary theatre establishment known for its singing staff. She seeks to reach the coveted stage of Broadway to become an actress, a dream shared by many among the waiting staff. Alex, a co-worker, resents her for getting the job through family connections but recognizes her talent. He suggests that the two perform a duet during Fiore’s annual Christmas Eve concert, which is attended by the big names of Broadway.

As the two begin practicing, Alex’s cousin, Brad, asks Violette out, and they begin dating. However, Brad is able to garner Violette’s interest because Alex has been guiding him. As the night of the concert approaches, Violette unearths their scheme, and Alex develops feelings for her, leading to a maelstrom of emotion at the eleventh hour. The Hallmark romantic musical film transports us to the glamorous locale of Broadway in New York, with the diner serving as a vibrant backdrop that exudes holiday cheer.

Where Was A Carol for Two Filmed?

‘A Carol for Two’ was primarily filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The movie also includes establishing shots of New York City, New York, which help depict the intended setting of the narrative. Principal photography reportedly began on March 12, 2024, and was concluded by April 2 of the same year. The cast members appeared to have an exciting time behind the scenes, as many of them are actual Broadway performers and were in their element while singing for the movie.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Filming for ‘A Carol for Two’ was largely carried out in Winnipeg, Manitoba’s capital city. While not a bustling metropolis like New York City, Winnipeg’s modern urban sprawl could convincingly portray parts of the city with the help of efficacious cinematography under DOP Paul Suderman. With its diverse locales that can stand in for small-town areas as well as a bustling cityscape, Winnipeg has become a go-to filming destination for Hallmark movies. ‘Haunted Wedding’ was filmed in Winnipeg and was also directed by Jeff Beesley, sharing much of the same crew as ‘A Carol for Two.’ Other examples of the network’s films shot in and around the city include ‘Autumn at Apple Hill,’ ‘Miracle in Bethlehem, PA,’ ‘The Magic of Lemon Drops,’ and ‘Under the Autumn Moon.’

New York City, New York

Although ‘A Carol for Two’ was primarily filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the movie uses carefully selected establishing shots of New York City to bring the essence of the setting to life. Shots of the iconic skyline dotted with skyscrapers, including the Empire State Building, and of course, the famous Broadway marquees help establish the grandeur and excitement that surrounds Violette’s journey as a hopeful Broadway star.

A Carol for Two Cast

Ginna Claire Mason leads ‘A Carol for Two’ as Violette Wagner. An experienced Broadway performer, Mason has showcased her many talents in the Hallmark films ‘A Holiday Spectacular’ as Maggie and ‘A Heidelberg Holiday’ as Heidi. Jordan Litz, making his movie debut as Alex, stars opposite her in ‘A Carol for Two.’ Litz has an accomplished and illustrious career in Broadway theatre, having completed over a thousand shows, including a performance as Fiyero Tigelaar in ‘Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz.’

Other cast members of ‘A Carol for Two’ include the Hallmark and theatre veteran John B. Lowe as Marty Levin, Stephanie Sy as Rae, Paul Essiembre as Thomas Wagner, Gino Anania as Brad, and Charlotte d’Amboise. The film also features Chase Winnicky as the assistant, Tom Young as a customer, Frederick Allen as a retirement home resident, Diana Botelho-Urbanski as June, Kyle Kelbert as a restaurant patron, and Ameymae Swift as an auditioner.

