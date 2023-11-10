A Heidelberg Holiday: Filming and Cast Details of the Hallmark Christmas Movie

Bringing some foreign Christmas flavor to Hallmark in its ‘Countdown to Christmas’ line-up is director Maclain Nelson’s ‘A Heidelberg Holiday.’ It centers upon the life of Heidi Heidelberg, who travels to the scenic German town of Heidelberg to sell her handcrafted ornaments at the prestigious Heidelberg Christmas Market. While there, she encounters setback after setback but is assisted by Lukas, a local artisan, who takes it upon himself to help her set up shop. The dreamlike destination may be her perfect opportunity to learn about artisanship, reconnect with her lost heritage, and discover a budding romance.

Where is A Heidelberg Holiday Filmed?

‘A Heidelberg Holiday’ remains true to its namesake by having been filmed in the Heidelberg town of Germany. Filming reportedly began on December 13, 2022, and took 49 days to wrap up by January 31, 2023. Even within Heidelberg, one can identify specific locations where the film crew chose to set their scenes.

Heidelberg, Germany

The entirety of the film’s principal photography was carried out in the picturesque town of Heidelberg in southwestern Germany. It is situated on the Neckar River, nestled partly within the Neckar Valley, boasting 14th-century Gothic architecture and the Heidelberg Castle. The seven-century-old red sandstone structure of the Castle can be seen in all its glory, in a number of shots throughout the film. The streets of Heidelberg themselves present quite the scenic backdrop, with historic buildings surrounding the characters and castle walls looming in the distance.

A Heidelberg Holiday Cast

The film is headed by Ginna Claire Mason, a Broadway actress who has enchanted audiences with her performances as Glinda The Good Witch in ‘Wicked.’ She has starred as Maggie in ‘A Holiday Spectacular’ and as Rebecca in ‘Preach.’ Being a destination film ‘A Heidelberg Holiday’ has utilized a considerable amount of local talent, including its male lead.

Frédéric Brossier is a German actor who speaks four languages. He has starred in a number of German TV shows, most notably in ‘All You Need to Know’ as Robbie. Supporting cast for ‘A Heidelberg Holiday’ include Sara Sofia, Zoe Moore, Nick Wilder, Sydney LaFaire, Rebecca Immanuel, Alexander Schubert, Anne Alexander-Sieder, Robert Nickisch, Riccardo Passariello, and Nela Bartsch.

