Where Was Hallmark’s The More Love Grows Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

The Heather Hawthorn Doyle directorial, Hallmark’s ‘The More Love Grows’ is a romantic drama movie that revolves around a married young woman named Helen whose husband named Paul breaks the unexpected news of him wanting a separation, right after the couple returns home from helping their daughter, Aly, move into her college dorm. Taken aback by this, she struggles to move on. Soon, her life turns upside down when she comes across a cute stray dog and takes him in, naming him Elmer.

Apart from making life easier for Helen, Elmer also leads her to a veterinarian named Ben who helps her take better care of her dog. As time passes by, she finds herself getting out of her comfort zone, rediscovering her inner strength, and looking forward to a new life full of possibilities and love. While the feel-good storyline keeps the viewers hooked on the film, the inclusion of adorable puppies and dogs against the backdrop of suburbs and other interesting sites makes one curious about the filming sites of ‘The More Love Grows.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

The More Love Grows Filming Locations

‘The More Love Grows’ was seemingly filmed in British Columbia, particularly in Vancouver. Principal photography for the romantic movie commenced in June 2023 and wrapped up in about 15 days, within the same month. Now, without much ado, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details regarding the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hallmark film!

Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The More Love Grows’ supposedly took place in and around the major city of Vancouver with the filming unit setting up camp in different parts of the Rain City. Since the movie includes both interior as well as exterior shots, it is possible that the cast and crew members utilized the indoor setting of actual establishments and the vast terrains of Vancouver. However, there are chances that they made the most of one of the film studios situated in and around the city to shoot a few interior portions for the film, such as Vancouver Film Studios, Ironwood Studio, Bridge Studios, and Martini Film Studios.

When it comes to the exterior shots, which feature several neighborhoods, streets, and suburbs, the viewers are most likely to notice some landmarks and buildings in the backdrop. Canada Place, Vancouver Art Gallery, Harbour Centre, Stanley Park, and Lions Gate Bridge are a few notable attractions that may or may not feature in the film. Besides ‘The More Love Grows,’ the city’s locales have been featured in ‘The Age of Adaline,’ ‘National Lampoon’s Van Wilder,’ ‘Firefly Lane,’ and ‘Virgin River.’

The More Love Grows Cast

The Hallmark movie is led by the Tennessee-born Rachel Boston, who essays the role of Helen in the film. A recognizable face in the film industry, she has had a long acting career featuring in movies like ‘500 Days of Summer,’ ‘Ghosts of Girlfriends Past,’ ‘A Carousel Christmas,’ and ‘Dating the Delaneys.’ As far as TV shows are concerned, she stars in ‘American Dreams,’ ‘Witches of East End,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ and ‘I Hate Kids.’

Opposite Rachel Boston, Warren Christie plays the character of Ben, a veterinarian as well as Helen’s love interest. Over the course of his acting career, Warren has been featured in a number of movies and TV shows, such as ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,’ ‘October Road,’ ‘The Prince of Motor City,’ ‘House Rules,’ and ‘Alphas.’ He also has guest-starring roles on ‘Supernatural‘ and ‘Flashpoint.’

There are several other cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles in the film, including Lynda Boyd as Cindy, Andrea Brooks as a Yoga instructor, Chris Carson as Trevor, Roan Curtis as Aly, Jessie Fraser as Marisa, Meghan Gardiner as Amy, Patrick Gilmore as Paul, and Zach Kostersky as Skyler. Moreover, the Hallmark film features Jenn MacLean-Angus as a mediator, Trezzo Mahoro as Asher, Alisha Newton as Dana, Nathan Parrott as Charlie, Alex Rose as Justin, Gabrielle Rose as Susan, Sarah Surh as Tanya, and Andy Thompson as a Professor.

