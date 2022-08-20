Where Was Hallmark’s Dating the Delaneys Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Allan Harmon, Hallmark’s ‘Dating the Delaneys’ is a romantic drama film that showcases the ups and downs of dating in the modern world through the eyes of three generations of Delaney women, especially Maggie Delaney. After finding out that her ex-husband is getting remarried, Maggie thinks about getting back into the dating world after about 20 years. She meets Michael, the single father of her son’s friend, who offers a helping hand and suggests that they go on a practice date.

As the two spend more time together, it is almost inevitable for their friendship to turn into something more. The romantic movie dwells on the complications as well as the beauty of dating, making it quite a relatable narrative for many viewers. Moreover, the use of interesting locations in the backdrop, including Maggie’s bakery Sweet Sensations, is likely to make you wonder about the actual sites utilized for the production of the Hallmark movie. If that’s the case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Dating the Delaneys Filming Locations

‘Dating the Delaneys’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. The principal photography for the romantic movie seemingly commenced in early July 2022 and wrapped up in the same month. Located in the westernmost area of Canada, between the Pacific Ocean and the continental divide of the Rocky Mountains, British Columbia is known for its vast and diverse geography that consists of forests, lakes, sandy beaches, inland deserts, mountains, rocky coastlines, and grassy plains. All these features make the province a prominent production location for different kinds of filming projects, including ‘Dating the Delaneys.’ Now, let’s dive right into the specific sites that appear in the movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Dating the Delaneys’ were lensed in Vancouver, a major city in the Lower Mainland region of the province of British Columbia. From the looks of it, the filming unit traveled across the city to tape the exterior as well as the interior scenes for the movie against suitable backdrops. Also known as Hollywood North, there are several major film studios in the city that have turned the area into one of the production hubs in North America. So, it is possible that the cast and crew of the Hallmark movie utilized the facilities of one of the studios in the city to record some pivotal scenes.

Vancouver is also home to several sites of interest, including libraries and museums. Some of them are the Vancouver Public Library, the Vancouver Tool Library, the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, the Vancouver Maritime Museum, and the H. R. MacMillan Space Centre. In addition, over the years, the city’s picturesque and versatile locales have been utilized by several filmmakers for the production of many movies and TV shows. So, apart from ‘Dating the Delaneys,’ Vancouver has featured in ‘The Predator,’ ‘The Age of Adaline,’ ‘Legends of the Fall,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ and ‘Virgin River.’

Dating the Delaneys Cast

Rachel Boston portrays Maggie Delaney in the Hallmark film. She might seem like a familiar face as she has played pivotal roles in many filming projects previously, including ‘The Pill,’ ‘500 Days of Summer,’ ‘Ghosts of Girlfriends Past,’ ‘Witches of East End,’ ‘In Plain Sight,’ and ‘The Ex List.’ Moreover, she has starred in many Hallmark productions, such as ‘A Christmas Carousel,’ ‘A Ring By Spring,’ ‘The Last Bridesmaid,’ and ‘A Rose For Christmas,’ to name a few.

Paul Campbell essays the role of Michael. The Canadian actor is known for his role in ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ ‘Days of Our Lives,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ and ‘Scrubs.’ Just like his co-actor, he has worked on several Hallmark projects as well. Some of them are ‘Christmas By Starlight,’ ‘The Santa Stakeout,’ and ‘Wedding Every Weekend.’ Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the Hallmark movie are Karen Kruper (Barb), Zoë Christie (Emma), Brendon Zub (David), Everett Andres (Gary Delaney), Parmiss Sehat (Devon), Barry W. Levy (Rick), Tara Erica Moore (Priya Parker), and Wyatt Cable (Will).

