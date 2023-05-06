Where Was Hallmark’s When Love Springs Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘When Love Springs’ is a romantic-comedy film that follows Rory Richards, who runs into her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend at the same Bed and Breakfast where she’s staying with her parents. In order to show her ex that she’s found love as well, Rory ropes in the owner of the Bed & Breakfast, Noah Brandon, to play her fake boyfriend for the entirety of her stay. In return, Rory, who works in Public Relations, promises to help Noah with the promotion of his Bed & Breakfast, which has been running at a loss for quite some time now.

Directed by Jo-Anne Brechin, ‘When Love Springs’ sees a lot of twists and turns as Rory and Noah create stories about their relationship on the fly to keep the fake relationship a secret. If you wish to know more about the lovely backdrop the romantic film is set in, then we have got you covered!

When Love Springs Filming Locations

‘When Love Springs’ was filmed in Australia, specifically in and around Brisbane. The principal photography for the film seemingly took place in the latter half of 2022. Brisbane is located on the Brisbane River and is the capital of Queensland. A large city, Brisbane has a wide variety of streetscapes, landscapes, seascapes, and parklands that are perfect for any and all television and film production needs. Now, let’s take a closer look at the specific filming locations!

Brisbane, Australia

Though not a lot is known about the exact locations that were used to lens ‘When Love Springs,’ it is easy enough to glean why Brisbane in Queensland was chosen as the site for the film. Aside from its beautiful and diverse locations, the city is home to some of the best studios and post-production companies. The government also provides quite a few financial incentives to productions that take place within Queensland.

Talking about the filming process, director Jo-Anne Brechin told Digital Journal, “It was such a great experience. It was a great little film to do, we shot it in Brisbane, Australia, which is not too far from the Gold Coast.” Other notable films produced in Queensland include ‘Aquaman,’ ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising,’ and ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.’

When Love Springs Cast

‘When Love Springs’ features Rhiannon Fish as the highly professional and efficient Rory Richards. The Canadian actress has appeared in several Hallmark films thus far, with ‘You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020)’ acting as her Hallmark debut. Rhiannon is best known for her role as Ontari in ‘The 100,’ and season 13 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

On the other hand, James O’Halloran essays the role of Noah Brandon. He is widely known for his performance in ‘Twentysomethings,’ ‘Offspring,’ and ‘INXS: Never Tear Us Apart.’ The actor has also guest starred in ‘Notorious,’ ‘The Catch,’ ‘Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,’ and ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden.’ Other notable members of the cast include Erin Connor, Renee Herbert, Callan Coley, Victor Parascos, and Steve Nation.

