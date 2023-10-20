Hallmark’s Checkin’ It Twice: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Kevin Fair, ‘Checkin’ It Twice’ is a romantic film that follows real estate agent Ashley and minor league hockey player Scott who cross paths with each other, accidentally swapping their credit cards. Ashley, on a family visit from her high-pressure NYC job, and Scott, playing for a local Division III team, reconnect when he stays in her family’s guest house. They bond through holiday traditions and town events, igniting a romantic spark.

However, the road to their union is not easy as the two have completely different plans for their lives. While Scott gets an opportunity to play for the Division II team, Ashley gets a call for a high-profile real-estate deal in NYC. The Hallmark movie is a heartwarming tale of unexpected connections in a small town. The vibrant and lively visuals of the film add to its feel-good vibe and leave one thinking about where ‘Checkin’ It Twice’ was shot. If you are also wondering about the same, here is everything you need to know.

Where Was Checkin’ It Twice Filmed?

‘Checkin’ It Twice’ was filmed in British Columbia, primarily in the cities of Kelowna and Vernon. The cold climate of the state naturally adds to the Christmas ambiance of the film. The shoot reportedly began on March 13, 2023, and was wrapped up at the end of the same month. Now without any further delay, let’s dive into the details of all the locations where the film was shot.

Kelowna, British Columbia

The major part of ‘Checkin’ It Twice’ was shot in Kelowna, British Columbia. The cast and crew were spotted filming some important sequences at the Nicholas Alexander Urban Gardener, a garden and home decor store situated at 364 Lawrence Avenue in Kelowna. Another spot that features in the film is the Laurel Packing House which was utilized to shoot a Christmas celebration. The multipurpose building is situated at 1304 Ellis Street in Kelowna. It is the oldest packinghouse in British Columbia and features the Okanagan Wine and Orchard Museum. The venue hosts several events every year including weddings, fundraisers, workshops, and fairs.

Located in the southern part of British Columbia, Kelowna boats of stunning natural beauty. The city sits on the eastern shore of the =Okanagan Lake nestled in the Okanagan Valley and is surrounded by lush vineyards and rolling hills. Owing to its picturesque landscapes, Kelowna has hosted the production of numerous films over the years including ‘Puppy Love,’ ‘Daughter of the Wolf,’ ‘The Sinners,’ ‘A Score to Settle,’ and ‘Devil in the Dark.’

Vernon, British Columbia

A portion of ‘Checkin’ It Twice’ was also filmed in Vernon, another city in the Okanagan Valley region in British Columbia. The Kal Tire Place in the city is showcased as the home arena for the Idaho Falls Flying Trout hockey team in the film. A few scenes involving the sport were filmed at the venue which is situated at 3445 43rd Avenue in Vernon. The multipurpose arena, which was formerly known as Wesbild Centre and Vernon Multiplex, has a seating capacity of over 3,000 people. Vernon is known for its beautiful lakes. The city also houses orchards and vineyards that add to its scenic beauty. Apart from ‘Checkin’ It Twice,’ Vernon has also hosted the production of movies like ‘Endless,’ ‘Recon,’ ‘No Tell Motel,’ and ‘Blackway.’

Checkin’ It Twice Cast

The film stars an ensemble of talented actors. Ashley is played by Kim Matula. The actress is recognized for her role as Hope Logan in the CBS soap opera ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ for which she earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series. Matula also stars in another Hallmark film, the Rich Newey directorial ‘Ghost of Christmas Always.’ Her other credits include the shows ‘UnReal’ and ‘ LA to Vegas,’ and the feature films ‘Dawn Patrol’ and ‘Fighting with My Family.’

Kevin McGarry essays the role of Scott. The actor is known for his performance as Peter Hastings in the Hallmark film ‘The Wedding Veil.’ He also stars in the romantic drama series ‘When Calls the Heart,’ the family drama ‘Heartland,’ and the romantic drama ‘When Hope Calls.’ McGarry’s other credits include the TV movies ‘Random Acts of Christmas,’ ‘Winter Love Story,’ and ‘A Song for Christmas.’

Matula and McGarry are accompanied by Shanna Giannozio as Mrs. Carlton, Brittany Mitchell as Julie, Craig March as Dad, and Jaxon Jensen as Tony Farina. The rest of the cast includes Pete MacLeod as Brent, Kairo Ryan Ellis as Parker, Haven Gin as Tiffany, and Ryder Miller as Dalton.

