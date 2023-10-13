Where Was Hallmark’s Field Day Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

The David Winning directorial, ‘Field Day,’ is a comedy film that revolves around three moms — Jen, Marissa, and Kelly — from different backgrounds who are chosen to work together to plan and organize their kids’ elementary school Field Day. During the process, the trio comes across a bunch of hurdles, including an unsupportive head of PTO. Jen, a single mother who is relatively new to town and struggling to move on from the loss of her husband, is encouraged by the school’s PE teacher named Dan who becomes a close friend to her.

As time passes by, Jen, Marissa, and Kelly form a bond as friends and ensure that their kids are happy with the Field Trip and them. Most of the story unfolds in the fictional Rock Oak School where the field trip takes place and the friendship between Jen and Dan blossoms into something more. Thus, it is understandable why you might be wondering where ‘Field Day’ was shot. In that case, allow us to get rid of your curiosity once and for all!

Field Day Filming Locations

‘Field Day’ was filmed in Canada’s westernmost province of British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. As per reports, principal photography for the comedy film got underway on November 17, 2023, and continued for the next three weeks or so, before getting wrapped up in the first week of December of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hallmark movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

The shooting for Hallmark’s ‘Field Day’ reportedly took place in and around Vancouver, the western Canadian city situated in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. Referred to as Hollywood North, Vancouver usually serves as the primary production location for different kinds of productions due to several favorable traits — vast and versatile landscape, experienced and knowledgeable crew members, and its four distinct seasons that provide its own natural beauty. For supposedly the same reasons, the filming unit of the comedy movie decided to set up camp in different streets and neighborhoods of the city.

For shooting the exterior portions of the fictional Rock Oak School, the production team utilized the premise of an expansive establishment where they put up a sign of “Rock Oak School” on the wall of the building. When it comes to the indoor scenes, they were seemingly lensed on a sound stage of one of the film studios located in and around Vancouver. Besides ‘Field Day,’ Vancouver has hosted the production of a number of other movies and TV shows over the years, such as ‘Joy Ride,’ ‘White Chicks,’ ‘Happy Gilmore,’ ‘Puppy Love,’ and ‘A Million Little Things.’

Field Day Cast

‘Field Day’ features a group of talented actors, including Rachel Boston who essays the role of Jen Davis. Born and raised in Tennessee, Rachel broke into the scene with NBC’s ‘American Dreams.’ She also stars in other TV shows, including ‘SEAL Team,’ ‘Kidding,’ and ‘Witches of East End.’ Besides TV shows, she has been making appearances on the big screen and in television movies as well with key roles in ‘500 Days of Summer,’ ‘Ghosts of Girlfriend Past,’ ‘A Carousel Christmas,’ ‘The Last Bridesmaid,’ and ‘Dating the Delaneys.’

Joining Rachel is Benjamin Ayres who portrays Dan Aldridge in the Hallmark movie. Having been featured in both movies and TV shows over the course of his acting career, many of you might find his face familiar. For instance, he stars as Dr. Zachary Miller in ‘Saving Hope’ while also featuring in ‘Detention Adventure.’ In addition, he plays important roles in over 40 films and shows, including ‘Love by Chance,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ and ‘Lost Girl.’

The Hallmark production consists of several other actors who play supporting roles, such as Shannon Chan-Kent as Kelly Stewart, Carmel Amit as Marissa Morris, Robert Wisden as Jerry Davis, Preston Vanderslice as Kevin Stewart, Nevis Unipan as Isabel Davis, Colleen Wheeler as Phyllis Davis, and Rubi Tupper as Lucy Morris. Moreover, Matt Clarke as Nate Davis, Kheon Clarke as Marcus, Maesa Nicholson as Piper, David Attar as Tim Morris, Viva Lee as Jordan Stewart, and Jocelyn Gauthier as Suzanne Burns, feature in the comedy movie as well.

