Where Was Hallmark’s Aloha Heart Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

With Seth Jarrett at the helm, Hallmark’s ‘Aloha Heart’ is a romantic drama movie that follows a conservationist named Sara who packs her bags and travels to Hawaii to attend her best friend’s wedding ceremony in the hope of having a relaxing and enjoyable vacation. However, soon after she reaches the venue, she finds herself busy with preparations for the wedding. When she meets Manu, the new hotel manager, she has several suggestions for bettering the hotel and making it more sustainable.

However, Sara’s overzealous approach is taken in the wrong way by Manu. Despite getting off the wrong foot, as the wedding approaches, they realize that they are kindred spirits and make a perfect team. Unexpectedly, love blossoms between the two as they dream of making the world a better place. The story unfolds in Hawaii against the picturesque backdrop of the hills and open waters, making the viewers wonder if the movie was actually shot on location or not. If you are one such curious soul, let’s find out, shall we?

Aloha Heart Filming Locations

‘Aloha Heart’ was filmed in its entirety in Hawaii, specifically on the island of O’ahu. According to reports, principal photography for the rom-com film commenced in April 2023 and wrapped up in a month or so, in May of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hallmark movie!

Oʻahu, Hawaii

The island of O’ahu, also known as The Gathering Place, served as the primary production location for ‘Aloha Heart.’ In particular, most of the pivotal sequences for the film were lensed in the capital of Hawaii, that is, Honolulu, which is located along the southeast coast of the island of O’ahu. They set up camp in and around The Kahala Hotel And Resort at 5000 Kahala Avenue in Honolulu and renamed it Hale HoAloha Resort for the film.

Apart from the capital, ‘Aloha Heart’ also features the locales of the census-designated place of Waimānalo and the Makapuʻu area, which mainly comprises the beaches as it sits on the extreme eastern end of the Island. Furthermore, the 4,000-acre private nature reserve and working cattle ranch, Kualoa Ranch, served as yet another prominent filming site for the romantic movie. Other than being a tourist attraction, the ranch is also a popular filming location consisting of three valleys — Kaʻaʻawa Valley, Kualoa Valley, and Hakipuʻu Valley.

In the backdrop of several sequences, you can spot the rolling hills, rocky waterfalls, and sandy beaches, all of which are typical of Hawaii. The setting not only provides a picturesque backdrop but also plays a key and central role in the movie. Besides ‘Aloha Heart,’ O’ahu has hosted the production of a number of film projects, including ‘The Wrong Missy,’ ‘Aloha,’ ‘Blue Crush,’ ‘Running for Grace,’ and ‘Love, for Real.’

Aloha Heart Cast

In the Hallmark movie, Taylor Cole essays the character of Sara. Over the course of her acting career, she has bagged several leading roles in other Hallmark movies, including ‘Long Lost Christmas,’ ‘Pumpkin Everything,’ ‘Ruby Herring Mysteries,’ and ‘One Winter Wedding.’ Moreover, you might know her from several TV shows as well, such as CBS’ ‘Salvation,’ ‘CSI: Miami,’ The CW’s ‘The Originals,’ NBC’s ‘The Event,’ and The WB’s ‘Summerland.’ Starring opposite to her is Kanoa Goo, who portrays Manu, the love interest of Sara and the hotel manager.

The Hawaiian actor stars in CBS’ ‘Fire Country‘ and ABC’s ‘The Rookie.’ He also stars in ‘I Was A Simple Man,’ which was dubbed as one of the best movies of 2021 by the New Yorker. The romantic movie also features a group of other actors who play supporting roles, including Olivia Nicole Hoffman as Lydia, Sasha Dominy as Tessa, Jordan Matlock as Michael, Micah Minh Miyashiro as Young Manu, Camille Claire Senseman as Cait, and Peter Togawa as Kimo. While Alex Dayuha features as a waiter, Faith Fay portrays a wedding guest in the Hallmark film.

