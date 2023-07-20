Hanako Hirose: Where is the Japanese Free Diver Now?

Described in Netflix’s ‘The Deepest Breath’ as a free diving athlete with an “innate connection to the sea” and an unwavering determination, Hanako Hirose is simply one of the best in her field. That’s because this petite Japanese woman is not only a passionate swimmer, but she also understands the technicalities of this extreme sport, just like her Italian rival/friend Alessia Zecchini. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about her — with a specific focus on her early background, her career trajectory, as well as her current standing — we’ve got the essential details for you.

Who is Hanako Hirose?

Although born on July 29, 1986, on the wondrous island of Mikurajima near Tokyo, Hanako primarily grew up in Urayasu City owing to her family’s move for a better future when she was 2 or 3. However, the truth is she managed to go back a lot to visit her grandparents, which is when she fell utterly in love with the deep waters and the unequivocally free lifestyle it unfailingly offered. “I’ve been swimming with dolphins [in Mikurajima] since I was in elementary school,” she once revealed. “I loved everything about the ocean: diving, swimming with dolphins, and just being in the water.”