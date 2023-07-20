Natalia Molchanova: Is She Dead? Has Her Body Been Found?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Natalia Vadimovna Molchanova did true wonders in the extreme sport of free diving as not just a woman but also an overall athlete. Thus, of course, she has served as an inspiration for many, including none other than Italian champion Alessia Zecchini, which has actually even been explored in Netflix’s ‘The Deepest Breath.’ Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about the icon herself — with a specific focus on her overall background, career trajectory, as well as ultimate fate — we’ve got the details for you.

Who Was Natalia Molchanova?

Born on May 8, 1962, in Ufa, Bashkortostan, then part of the Soviet Union, Natalia was quite young when she fell in love with the waters, just for it to continue expanding as the years passed. It’s hence no surprise she managed to kickstart her career as a natural, skillful competitive swimmer in her teens before ultimately deciding to step away from the limelight to raise a family. She reportedly tied the knot with sports enthusiast Oleg Molchanova in the early 1980s, with whom she soon welcomed a daughter Oksana and a son Alexey in the wondrous city of Volgograd, Russia.

The truth is Natalia subsequently worked as a children’s sports coach in local areas, that is, until her marriage sadly crumbled apart, her kids grew up, and she found free diving to be her solace. Then came her decision to return to the world of competitive sports, but this time as a free diver — she made her debut at 41 in the summer of 2003, only to go on and break one record after another. This proud Russian athlete actually became the most decorated free diver ever by holding 41 world records, 23 championships, plus a myriad of other placings by the time 2015 rolled around.

Moreover, at the 2007 Freediving World Championships in Maribor, Slovenia, her winning time in the static discipline was better than the winning male gold medal. In September 2009, she became the first woman to pass 100 meters (328 ft.) diving with constant weight in a dive to 101 meters (331 ft.) in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt. Molchanova was also the first woman to dive in one breath through the Blue Hole arch in Dahab, Egypt.[8] Her record was a dive of 127 meters (417 ft.). She even served as the president of the Russian Free Dive Federation for quite some time, which is why she has been described as “possibly the world’s greatest freediver.”

Is Natalia Molchanova Dead? Has Her Body Been Found?

It was on August 2, 2015, when Natalia was reported missing after giving a private lesson dive near Formentera, Spain. She went down to a depth of 40 meters (131 ft.), not as deep as normal, but, caught by a current, without weights, she is thought to have been taken down. She never came up for air. Initial rescue and recovery efforts were unsuccessful, only for them to be abandoned by August 5 under the assumption she passed away while underwater, with the cause being blackout drowning. Even her son Alexey, now a Russian freediving champion himself, believed her to be dead.

Natalia’s body has never been found either, and nor have there been any direct attempts to locate her following the early August search owing to the simple fact the deep seas were her true love. Therefore, it’s rather poetic for her to remain there; even Alexey told The New York Times on August 5 that “It seems she’ll stay in the sea. I think she would like that.”

