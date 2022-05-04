Handy Pan Shark Tank Update: Where Is Handy Pan Now?

Using multiple utensils in the kitchen can be quite a messy affair. Entrepreneurs Josh Conway and Adam Chaudry sought to address this very problem through Handy Pan, which they introduced on season 13 episode 21 of ‘Shark Tank.’ Handy Pan is a well-built non-stick ceramic pan with a strainer built into its side for convenience. Well, the product managed to catch our attention, and we decided to find out how the company is doing at present. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Handy Pan: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Interestingly, both Adam and Josh are involved in other full-time professions and have taken on the Handy Pan as their side project. Adam pursued his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from The Ohio State University before earning a Doctor in Law degree from Capital University Law School. Following his education, Adam kickstarted his professional career and began practicing as a Criminal Defense & Civil Rights Attorney in November 2014.

At present, he runs his own firm, Chaudry Law, LLC, and has managed to make quite a name for himself in the field of law. Additionally, in 2014, Adam co-founded Chaudway Enterprises alongside Josh Conway. Since then, the two have invented several innovative physical and digital products that have proved helpful in day-to-day life. On the other hand, apart from being an integral part of Chaudway Enterprises, Josh mentioned that he is employed as a General Manager of a technological company.

Both Adam and Josh are childhood friends and have come up with several exciting ideas since co-establishing Chaudway Enterprises. The concept for Handy Pan came to them while they were busy chatting, and they quickly jotted down the specifics on a napkin. However, the idea got stuck in their heads, and soon the entrepreneurs began looking at ways to bring it to life. Unfortunately, the Kickstarter campaign they based their hopes on failed to meet its goal.

Yet, determined not to lose hope, the pair decided to involve the consulting company, Priority Designs and finally brought the product to the market. The Handy Pan is a completely useable non-stick ceramic pan with an inbuilt stainless steel strainer. While the strainer is attached to the side of the pan, a button on the handle makes it rise over the edge, allowing users to strain liquid safely. The whole thing is made of safe food-grade material, and the two-in-one mechanism also helps save storage space in the kitchen.

Where Is Handy Pan Now?

Immediately upon release, Handy Pan gained much traction and was quite favorably received. Customers praised the simple design for its ease of use, and the product’s popularity also led to it getting featured in several reputed publications. Although they did not have a lot of sales by the time they appeared on ‘Shark Tank,’ Lori Greiner took great interest in the uniqueness of the product and invested $10,000 in exchange for a 20% stake in the company.

At present, a Handy Pan will set you back by $29.99 (original price $39.99) and is available exclusively on their official website. Moreover, the website also holds sales from time to time to make the deal even more enticing. Although their sales figures were yet to cross the $10,000 mark when they appeared on ‘Shark Tank,’ with such a promising beginning, we cannot wait to see where the founders take the company next.

