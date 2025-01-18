Hannah and Tolga: Are the Love is Blind Germany Duo Still Together?

Berlin, Germany native Hannah was 28 years old when she decided to join the cast of their local iteration of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind,’ unaware it would turn her whole world upside down. That’s because while she hadn’t found anyone even close to her perfect match when dating in the real world, she suddenly and quickly fell for 33-year-old Kehl native Tolga in the pods. However, their connection wasn’t one without issues either, especially since the latter soon found himself becoming seriously attracted to 35-year-old Cologne resident Shila Hemati.

Hannah and Tolga’s Connection Was Instantaneous

While it’s normal for participants to dive into the deep end almost as soon as they first come across one another in this experiment, Hannah and Tolga really took it to another level. In fact, they were talking about past relationships and their expectations from a partner on their very first date, with the latter even admitting he had a habit of judging dates based on their looks as well as status. While others were put off upon hearing this since the Insurance Agent had resolved to be utterly honest, the Social Media Manager actually gave him space to open up in a way that made him feel seen and understood.

This spark between Hannah and Tolga only grew as time passed, but things gradually began wavering when the Insurance Agent realized he was also developing feelings for Shila Hemati. He genuinely believed both women would be a great match for him in different ways and had no interest in hurting either, but he also knew he had to make a decision before it was too late. In the end, he ended up getting down on one knee for the Real Estate Agent, thinking their similar ambitions as well as personalities would help them adjust, blend, and grow together better.

Little did Tolga know their connection would essentially die down within mere days, driving them to mutually break up during the couples’ getaway to the Elounda Peninsula Hotel in Crete, Greece. It was actually he who had begun second-guessing his decision to get engaged to Shila as he constantly had Hannah running in the back of his mind, so he didn’t even hesitate to approach her during the next cast mixer. The latter definitely didn’t give him an easy time, yet their banter only made it evident that there was something real between them, so she unsurprisingly said yes when he asked if she would be open to going out with him to start anew.

Hannah and Tolga No Longer Seem Involved in Any Capacity

While fans were truly optimistic about Hannah and Tolga possibly ending up together, considering their journey in the Netflix original production, it doesn’t appear as if that panned out. After all, despite them both being quite active on their social media platforms, there seems to be absolutely no contact between them – they don’t even follow one another, let alone like or comment on each other’s posts. Therefore, we can only assume that they did try making things work between them in the real world by dating for a while, just to soon realize they weren’t an ideal fit long-term.

Hannah and Tolga Are Focusing on Their Individual Endeavors Today

There’s no denying neither Hannah nor Tolga regrets being a part of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Germany’ owing to the friendships they ended up walking away with and the experiences they had. However, it now appears as if they are simply focused on moving forward with their lives while also embracing the different opportunities the television show has opened the doors to. They seem to be doing so while already managing their long-term stable jobs as a Social Media Manager and an Insurance Agent, respectively.

Hannah is actually the Social Media Manager at CC Entertainment Network, and she has recently even expanded her wings to evolve into a public figure/influencer focused on all things health, fitness, as well as wellness. Tolga, on the other hand, currently seems to be making the most of his youth by working hard as an Insurance Agent and partying harder with the help of friends, loved ones, and traveling. In fact, whether it be California, Spain, or Thailand, he recently traveled everywhere.

