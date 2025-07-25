Is Maxi Sports Drink a Real Thing? Is Frank Manatee Based on a Real Person? Is Maxi Golf League Real?

In ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ the titular character finds himself in a familiar, financially decrepit position, but with a new adversary to face. Happy Gilmore’s career as a champion in golf gets ruined after an accident leaves him permanently scarred. Consequently, his success diminishes with time, earning him one monetary burden after another. Therefore, in order to support his daughter’s ballet dreams, the father realizes he must return to the sport at any cost. Yet, this time around, the championship isn’t his only challenge. Frank Manatee, a rising businessman known for his Maxi Sports Drink company, has a new proposition in play. He wants to revolutionize the game of golf by forming his own Maxi Golf League. This idea of an extreme version of the sport adds tense stakes to the story, while also inviting intrigue about its real-life validity.

Frank Manatee and Maxi Golf League are Fictional Elements

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is a slapstick comedy that prioritizes genuine humor and relatable characters above all else. Despite centering around a sport, the film takes no direct inspiration from real life, rendering most characters, athletes or otherwise, largely works of fiction. Consequently, Frank Manatee and his Maxi also retain origins in fictionalization. Even so, while no specific off-screen counterparts were equipped for the character, his on-screen narrative possesses some reference to reality. Adam Sandler, the project’s lead actor and co-writer, had a specific persona in mind for the character, one that he felt could be best portrayed by Benny Safdie.

Reportedly, Sandler wanted Safdie for the role because he saw glimpses of Frank’s character in an existing stand-up character that was a part of the latter’s comedy. In turn, the Uncut Gems director was instantly on board with the idea, intrinsically understanding his role in the project. “I wanted him to be one of those people you swipe past on Instagram and are like, oh, I know that guy,” Safdie told Time Magazine. “He (the character) speaks in broad platitudes about how to succeed. He’s an energy drink disruptor.” Furthermore, the actor was eager ot infuse his character with as much realism as possible. For the same reason, he was eager to craft his villainous character with a layer of authenticity underlining his menacing plots.

Real-Life Sport Controversies That Parallel Maxi Sport Drinks and the Golf League

It’s evident that ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ resorts to fiction in creating the narrative elements that progress the plot forward. Even so, whether with intention or otherwise, Frank Manatee’s storyline ends up recreating some of the recent occurrences in the sports world. In 2025, a controversial international sports competition, Enhanced Games, received the backing and funding required to become a reality. The competition, championed by Australian businessman Aron D’Souza, is a multi-sport event wherein competitors will use performance-enhancing substances. Some of the events that will be a part of the Games include athletics, swimming, and weightlifting.

Even though the inclusion of performance-enhancing substances within the event is said to take place under medical supervision, the premise of the Games has invited plenty of controversy over time. Naturally, this draws an in-universe parallel to Frank and his Maxi Golf League, where the golfers are all surgically modified to enhance their putting skills. As a result, a clear link can be made between the off-screen Enhanced Games and the film’s Maxi Golf League. Still, despite their points of similarity, there’s no clear evidence that suggests Aron D’Souza or his venture was the source of inspiration for ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’ Instead, it’s likely that Frank’s storyline and his obsession with turning sports from an evaluation of skill to a spectacle of wonder and entertainment is simply commentary on the growing focus on sensationalization in the sports industry.

Frank’s beverage brand, Maxi Sports Drink, creates a similar storyline that evokes a sense of realism without having a direct real-life counterpart. In the film, the sports drink is eventually revealed to be a big health hazard that results in a number of medical complications. This plot development is partly an extension of the narrative comeuppance that Frank’s antagonistic character receives. However, it also briefly addresses the health concerns that many have shown towards sports or energy drinks in real life. Still, the film’s portrayal of this real-life complication remains exaggerated and played up for laughs. Ultimately, through an entertainingly outlandish approach, the story keeps its narrative elements within the confines of fictionality while still underlining some relevant, realistic issues.

Read More: Happy Gilmore 2 Mid-Credits Scene: What Happened to Manatee?