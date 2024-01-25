Harlan Coben’s New Series Buried in Development at Prime Video

Harlan Coben’s mystery series ‘Buried’ is in development at Prime Video. The filming of the show will begin in Manchester, England, next month. Showrunner Matt Strevens is at the helm of the project with Wayne Yip on board as a director. Sam Claflin headlines the cast.

The series revolves around a series of questions that consume Lazarus (Claflin), which compels him to confront dark truths about himself. The mystery deepens as he investigates who killed Dr. L, Cassandra, and Sutton, uncovering potential connections and hinting at the presence of a serial killer in the community. Each revelation becomes a crucial piece in the larger jigsaw puzzle, gradually bringing Lazarus closer to unraveling the overarching mystery and exposing tightly held secrets. Simultaneously, Lazarus experiences unsettling visions of patients from his father’s office, which adds an eerie dimension to his quest for answers.

Prime Video continues its collaboration with Coben, following their previous series ‘Shelter,’ which premiered in 2023. ‘Shelter’ centers on Mickey Bolitar as he navigates a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey, after his father’s unexpected passing. In this quiet suburban town, Mickey becomes embroiled in the enigmatic disappearance of Ashley Kent, a fellow student at his school. The investigation leads him to uncover a dark underworld lurking beneath the seemingly tranquil community.

Claflin is renowned for his performance as Billy Dunne in Prime Video’s ‘Daisy Jones & The Six,’ which follows the journey of the eponymous rock band through the 1970s Los Angeles music scene in their pursuit of global icon status. He also featured in ‘Peaky Blinders‘ as the fascist Oswald Mosley.

Capitalizing on the success of Coben’s ‘Fool Me Once,’ Netflix has also announced its plans to adapt two more of the author’s novels into shows. The selected novels for adaptation are ‘Missing You’ and ‘Run Away.’ ‘Fool Me Once’ accumulated an impressive 61 million views worldwide within two weeks, securing a position in the Top 10 charts in 91 countries across the globe.

Manchester, the principal location of the series, previously hosted the shooting of Harlan Coben adaptations such as ‘Fool Me Once’ and ‘The Stranger.’

