Prime Video Orders The Runarounds; Begins Filming in Wilmington in July

Prime Video has ordered a series titled ‘The Runarounds.’ The filming of the show is scheduled to start in Wilmington, North Carolina, in July 2024. The series revolves around a group of “high school teenagers who start a band, make an album, go on tour, and try to reach success,” as per the logline.

In 2021, The Runarounds, comprising William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Zende Murdock, Jesse Golliher, and Jeremy Yun, came into existence in response to a call from Jonas Pate for musicians to feature in his show ‘Outer Banks,’ a popular Netflix series. Pate, who co-created the show, was impressed with the palpable chemistry when the finalists gathered for their first jam session. While The Runarounds initially appear as the party band for Mike and Anna’s anniversary in the seventh episode of the teen drama’s season 3, the co-creator envisioned more, resulting in the creation of the upcoming series.

The pilot for the upcoming project was filmed in Wilmington last fall. Following the pilot, the band has been busy crafting fresh music and even dropped an EP titled ‘Live at USC.’ Best known for his performance as Cameron Webber in ‘General Hospital,’ Lipton is currently a student at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, majoring in the Thornton School of Music. The 20-year-old actor, nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Original Song for his track ‘Darling Darling’ in ‘General Hospital,’ introduced The Runarounds to the soap opera earlier this year. Lipton’s passion for both music and acting originated in his early years, sparked by his fifth-grade theater debut in ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.’

With a musical journey that started at the age of six, Lipton crossed paths with Yun through a “School of Rock-type program.” Each band member has their own side projects. Ellis, currently studying jazz in Illinois, is a part of Chicago-based Ax and the Hatchetmen. Murdock, inspired by his father, started playing drums at the age of two. Golliher, a self-taught musician, aspires to be “the next Kurt Cobain.” Interestingly, all band members were fans of ‘Outer Banks’ before joining the show, with Ellis immersing himself in the series during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when it gained worldwide popularity.

Pate is a versatile figure in the entertainment industry, serving as a screenwriter, director, and producer. His repertoire includes writing and directing films such as ‘The Grave,’ ‘Deceiver,’ and ‘The Take’ and directing ‘Shrink’ and ‘I am Victor.’ In addition to ‘Outer Banks,’ Pate also co-created television shows such as ‘Good vs Evil’ and ‘Surface.’

Wilmington, the principal location of the series, previously hosted the production of last year’s ‘Florida Man‘ and ‘Breakwater.’

