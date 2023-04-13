Where is Netflix’s Florida Man Filmed?

Created by Donald Todd, Netflix’s ‘Florida Man’ is a crime comedy-drama series that stars Edgar Ramírez as Mike Valentine, a disgraced ex-cop in debt who is forced to return to his home state for a shady mission of finding a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, Delly West. What seems to be a quick and easy task for him soon turns into something way more complicated when Mike gets pulled into some dark family secrets and a deadly treasure hunt.

In a place where almost everything is wrong, Mike tries to do the right thing, which only turns into a spiraling journey for him. Alongside Edgar Ramírez, the mystery series also features brilliant performances from Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, and Emory Cohen. Most of the show unfolds in Florida with Mike in search of Delly across the Sunshine State, against the backdrop of various sites. Thus, it is only natural for you to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Florida Man.’ In that case, you might be interested what we have to share!

Florida Man Filming Locations

‘Florida Man’ is filmed in North Carolina and Florida, specifically in New Hanover County and Kelly. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime series commenced in August 2021 and was supposed to conclude in November 2021. However, due to some unspecified delays during shooting, it got wrapped up in December of the same year, instead. So, let’s not waste time and head over to all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

New Hanover County, North Carolina

Despite the show’s title and the setting, the production team decides to shoot most of the show on location in North Carolina’s New Hanover County. In particular, Wilmington serves as the primary production location for ‘Florida Man.’ The shopping complex of The Pointe at Barclay at 1450 Barclay Pointe Boulevard in Wilmington was filled with cargo containers, colorful buildings, and wooden structures for several season 1 scenes. Moreover, a set was constructed on-site, featuring the façades of an AutoZone and a barn.

Talking of building sets, the production team constructed a water tank in the Dark Horse Studios at 301 Harley Road in Wilmington. Established in 2020, the film studio is dedicated to fulfilling the filmmaking needs of all kinds of production by providing nearly 80,000 square feet of stage space, workshops, office space, warehouses, and storage. The filming unit reportedly utilizes various other sites in Wilmington.

This includes Stevens Ace Hardware at 6756 Market Street, UniFirst Uniform Services at 1821 Dawson Street, Hell’s Kitchen at 118 Princess Street, All Ways Graphics at 120 Racine Drive #3, and The Copper Penny at 109 Chestnut Street. We also get a glimpse of Quanto Basta: Italian Eatery & Wine Bar at 107 North 2nd Street, Wilmington International Airport at 1740 Airport Boulevard, The Rusty Nail at 1310 S 5th Avenue #6260, Starway Flea Market at 2346 Carolina Beach Road (permanently closed), and Princess Place Drive, all in the city of Wilmington.

Furthermore, the locales of the beach town of Carolina Beach feature in ‘Florida Man’ as well. For instance, Melissa’s Coin Laundry at 702 Lake Park Boulevard South and a section of the beach strand near 300 Carolina Beach Avenue North were reserved for taping some key portion of the debut season. The towns of Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach, both situated in New Hanover County and the census-designated place of Kelly, located in Bladen County, also served as important filming sites for the crime series.

Florida

Since the story is based in Florida, the filming unit of ‘Florida Man’ includes some on-location shots of the Sunshine State in different scenes of the show. In the exterior shots of the state, you are likely to spot some iconic landmarks and destinations in the backdrop. Some of them are South Beach, Downtown Miami, the Art Deco District, Bayside Marketplace, and Brickell City Centre.

Read More: Best Crime Series on Netflix